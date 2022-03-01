How Regional Digital Healthcare App BookDoc Overcomes COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BookDoc is a multi-award-winning digital healthcare platform offering its users an end-to-end, comprehensive solution to healthcare at their fingertips. Founded in Malaysia in 2015, BookDoc has since been profitable for the past 4 or 5 years, and is now operational in total of 5 countries/regions (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand) and 20 cities. BookDoc aims to continue grow its ecosystem in the near future, both online and offline, strengthening its presence and reach by providing a more seamless and integrated healthcare.

In its biggest project yet, BookDoc was appointed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to administer COVID-19 vaccines under the PICK program, at Malaysia's largest vaccination center, Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in 2021. Upon completion of the initial stage of PWTC vaccination program, BookDoc successfully administered 1.3 million vaccination doses. Currently, BookDoc is back at PWTC, assisting the government in running the booster program for COVID-19 vaccinations as well as the PICKids program.

As a player in digital healthcare industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, BookDoc has also taken on an active corporate social responsibility (CSR) role to help in combating COVID-19. In addition to the vaccination effort, BookDoc also works with MOH on its special COVID-19 digital mobile platform, which includes the following:

Online Appointments: Online appointment system for over 600 government health clinics (Klinik Kesihatan) across Malaysia , covering over 20 million population; "Uberisation" of COVID-19 lab tests: COVID-19 RT-PCR tests conducting in the comfort of one's home or office; Webinars on COVID-19: A collaboration with public health professionals and experts to conduct live webinars on COVID-19 related topics; Virtual clinic services: Teleconsultations where in-person consultations are not required (especially for follow-up cases)

Aligning with the both the public and private sector's push for stronger mental health initiatives, BookDoc has also partnered up with related organisations to advocate and highlight the importance of mental health. BookDoc provides tele-consultation services via an online platform in which patients could reach out to healthcare professionals, in relation to general and mental health concerns during the pandemic - all this within the comfort and anonymity of one's home.

Beyond the fight against COVID-19, BookDoc has continued its operations by providing virtual fitness challenges to improve the general wellbeing of its users. BookDoc's Activ feature highlights the importance of fitness while also providing a gamification of the usual workout routine, providing incentives and rewards through a tier-based system with reward partners from over 5,500 touch points. In recent months, BookDoc has also joined partnership with organisations from both public and private sector in hosting virtual runs - all with a collaborative effort to increase the general health of the public, while also providing incentives and motivation to keep healthy.

Coming into its 7th year since inception, BookDoc has since expanded its feature list - now providing a total of 9 features to its user base. Ranging from an online marketplace with an extensive catalog of more than 5,500 SKUs of discounted healthcare products and services, to a health coaching feature which allows users access to BookDoc's in-house team of nutritionists and dietitians, BookDoc has managed to provide an extensive yet versatile experience for its users. For corporates, BookDoc provides a one-stop solution for managing employees' medical claims and benefits, as well as customised wellness programs for employees. By partnering companies both local companies and MNCs, BookDoc aims to raise workplace productivity and ultimately reduce employee healthcare costs.

Winning awards such from CNBC as one of the World's Top 100 Startup Companies; The Pfizer and Alibaba jointly organized competition - Healthcare Fintech Alliance (HFA) Innovation Challenge, Asia; ASEAN Summit (Business Awards 2019-2020) as the most innovative startup in the region and also by Frost & Sullivan (2015-2021) as one of the most innovative healthcare technology startups in the region.

The BookDoc App can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery, and is also accessible online at www.bookdoc.com.