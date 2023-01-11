How single-device remote configuration helps MSPs with modern IT infrastructure

Modern IT environments are increasingly complex, even as it comes full circle from yesteryear's decentralised approach. After years of being centred around server rooms and data centres, today's IT deployments are far more distributed than ever before.

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the use of IT in every façade of operations such as warehouses and factory floors mean digital systems are now everywhere. From edge deployments to private clouds within data centres, or branch and remote offices, systems are often spread across borders or multiple locations.

Doing more with less

Fortunately, managed service providers (MSPs) that have built their businesses on a remote services model are well-equipped to manage this new distributed paradigm. They can help businesses manage disparate tasks and take on the responsibility of managing the distributed IT infrastructure for their customers - allowing them to focus on their core competencies.

At the heart of what makes this possible is the single-device remote configuration. Instead of having to log in separately via VPN to every site (or device) to monitor or diagnose a problem, the MSP can manage everything from a centralised, secured, dashboard. The single-device remote configuration also offers a granular level of control, making it possible to focus on just one device from anywhere to configure specific devices without a costly site visit.

For instance, an engineer remotely reviewing the configuration for a device might discover an insecure configuration - such as the use of HTTP instead of HTTPS, or unused network ports left accessible through the firewall. With a few clicks, the engineer could remotely make the required changes to tighten its configuration. In this way, organisations stay secure by addressing potential cybersecurity issues before a breach occurs.

How MSPs benefit

Managing IT will only get more challenging as IT deployments get more complex and distributed to accommodate the evolving requirements of businesses today. Innovations like single-device remote configuration by Schneider Electric can help MSPs stay competitive by enabling class-leading service management of IT systems and a quicker response time.

And by offering MSPs the ability to manage various systems such as uninterruptible power supply (UPS) appliances or servers, MSPs can significantly reduce downtime while cutting down on the need for site visits. The latter is a game changer for MSP: Eliminating the time-consuming task of coordinating access with customers, making appointments, scheduling of engineers, and gaining access to office buildings or data centres.

There are other benefits to a single-device remote configuration. For one, it helps address the perennial shortage of data centre skills by allowing MSPs to do more with fewer employees. And at a time when increasing attention is focused on cybersecurity, the ability to securely manage hundreds or even thousands of devices remotely ensures that vital security patches and updates can be quickly applied to keep customer environments protected.

