How to Stop Acid Reflux and Heartburn Naturally Video Released by DailyHealthPost.com

DailyHealthPost.com has published a new video dedicated to helping people with acid reflux and heartburn stop the condition naturally in the comfort of their homes. This video guide contains step-by-step information useful to anyone who is currently relying on antacids and acid blockers to relieve the burning sensation in their chest after a meal or when sleeping.

This most recent video from DailyHealthPost.com contains actionable information that can be used by the 60 million Americans who are affected by heartburn each month, and others as well. The natural methods in this video will help them stop acid reflux symptoms such as heartburn, tasting regurgitated acid, difficulty swallowing, sore throat, dry cough, hiccups, bloating, dark bowels, nausea, vomiting, severe cramping, and pain when lying down.

To do this, this video helps viewers identify the root cause of acid reflux experienced by 90% of people. Most people think that acid reflux is caused by too much stomach acid when, in reality, it may be quite the opposite.

This video includes the best and worst foods for an acid reflux diet. These are the foods and drinks that cause heartburn to be avoided, as well as the anti-inflammatory foods that help relieve acid reflux symptoms at the root. Anyone can follow this information to relieve themselves of heartburn for good.

When asked for more information about the video, and what they hope to accomplish with it, Henry Berson, Chief Researcher at DailyHealthPost.com said: “Acid reflux and heartburn are ailments that affect many people, especially with the end-of-year holidays. We researched and compiled the latest information on resolving acid reflux naturally, and present this in a simple-to-follow video so anyone can benefit.”

About Us: DailyHealthPost.com is an online natural health platform designed to inform, inspire, and empower readers to take action and make positive changes in their lives. Founded in 2013, the website offers a free email newsletter read by thousands daily, covering different topics, such as nutrition, wellness, yoga, holistic medicine, inner peace, and prevention among others.

