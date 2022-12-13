‘How Was That Token’ Presents the Opportunity of a Lifetime for Content Creators

How Was That Token provides a platform for social media content creators, irrespective of their number of followers, prior experience, or anything to shine through their grand talent hunt.

In this highly competitive world, where people are engaged in cut-throat competition, having a valuable opportunity is what every artist, may it be musicians, actors, etc., yearn for. Due to the influx of a high number of social media handles who put out performances daily, it is often difficult for many to get noticed by credible support groups. How Was That Token, a known name in and around the cryptocurrency circles, has come forward with an opportunity for artists worldwide to prove their mettle and earn a chance to be a part of a quality project along with solid prize money.

The How Was That Token Tracker on BscScan is planning to host the greatest talent hunt for social media content creators and artists. The team at How Was That Token believes that it is essential for people to have platforms and opportunities to prove their talents and barge ahead in the fields that they are passionate about. Being a trusted investment partner for quite a while, How Was That Token intends to provide a credible opportunity for the community online to present what they are capable of.

The talent hunt procedure consists of several stages. The team at How Was That Token would share an audio clip of 60-second duration through its various social media handles on Instagram, Telegram, etc. The participating content creators are expected to create video content like reels using the audio and post the videos on the participants’ social media handles, tagging How Was That Token. The production quality of the competition videos is as important as the performances. Thus, the team behind the talent hunt advises the participants to use the best video equipment possible.

Once the video is up, the talent hunt team will monitor closely to find the video with the highest number of views. The reels with the most views will win the talent hunt. A male artist and a female artist will be selected as the winners from the participants. The winning duo will get a chance to star as the leading actor and actress in the original video production of the competition audio. They will also be awarded prize money for How Was That Token.

The talent hunt aims at various artists like actors, musicians, dancers, and writers. The participant is in the deciding position as to what the audio content should be. The team at How Was That Token does not have any rigid demands regarding the videos except that the content should be catchy, have a dynamic and appealing background, the video should be clear enough, and the like.

The talent hunt does not insist on the participant having prior experiences in the field. Still, request to be professional enough to put up quality content that demonstrates their passion and personality.

BscScan, the parent company of How Was That Token Tracker, is the motivating force behind the talent hunt. Along with hiring or recruiting talented individuals, they are keen on providing the safest and most dynamic tokens in the crypto world. BEP-20 tokens are available on the home page of the enterprise, and all the new subscribers will gain a free Adidas jacket and Adidas/Reebok shoes within 15 days of subscription.

Through How Was That Token Tracker, the company is planning to collaborate with many celebrities and influencers to widen the scope and horizons of its goal to recruit the most talented creators and artists. Its reputation as one of the safest cryptocurrency solutions worldwide is sure to back up and provide a safe harbor for the talent hunt winners to pursue their careers in their passionate terrain.

