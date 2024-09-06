Howze Family & Divorce Law Firm awarded Silver Client Champion by Martindale-Hubbell

According to founder Tracy Bomar-Howze, the company's Silver Client Champion award is proof of the law firm's excellence in legal guidance on family law issues in South Carolina.

—

The Howze Family & Divorce Law Firm has recently been awarded Silver Client Champion by information services company Martindale-Hubbell.

The Silver Client Champion by Martindale-Hubbell is one of the awards given by the US-based network to recognize law experts who excel at service, as affirmed by their clients.

In a press interview, Howze Family & Divorce Law Firm founder Tracy Bomar-Howze says the award, which is based on the quantity and quality of an attorney's Martindale-Hubbell client reviews, serves as a testament to the company's continuing commitment to delivering excellent service in family law, bankruptcy, and consumer protection.

"I share this award with the men and women in the law firm who continue to guide countless clients through family court and bankruptcy court in South Carolina. I view this as proof of our exceptional client service, a quality that has defined its approach to legal representation," shares Tracy, who herself worked as an attorney for many years and has practiced in various legal areas.

Tracy has practiced law and taught legal classes at local colleges and universities in the Charlotte region. "It is humbling to know that our peers continue to look up to us as a reliable firm for legal guidance on family law issues," adds Tracy, who is currently involved with the South Carolina Bar Association, Michigan Bar Association, South Carolina Women's Lawyers Association, SC Bar Law Related Education Committee, and is a board member of Safe Passage Inc.

Martindale-Hubbell's Client Champion awards are certified by the oldest and most trusted name in attorney reviews. For Tracy, the law firm's Silver Client Champion award is a testament to the team's understanding of the emotional and financial strains that individuals and families face in legal disputes that arise in bankruptcy and family law matters.

She underscored the team's dedication to handling various cases, whether clients needed help dividing assets and debts with their spouse or had questions about how much child or spousal support to expect.

The firm's South Carolina Family & Divorce Lawyers guide clients through every step of the bankruptcy process, from initial consultations to court proceedings, ensuring that clients are fully informed about their options under Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Tracy says this commitment to client education and support helps individuals make informed decisions that lead to a more stable financial future.

The company has also recently expanded its services to more areas in South Carolina, hoping to help more clients with complex family matters or money concerns. It currently serves Rock Hill, York, Clover, Fort Mill, Lake Wylie, Lancaster, Chester, Winnsboro, Great Falls, Heath Springs, Catawba, Gaffney, and Union.

For more information about Howze Family & Divorce Law Firm, visit https://thehowzelawfirmllc.com/.



