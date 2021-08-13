HOYA launches "FULL CONTROL", a revolutionary 4-in-1 combo for lenses that provide the ultimate eye protection to spectacle wearers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 August 2021 - HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, has launched its latest FULL CONTROL 4-in-1 combo for eyewear lenses that will provide Singaporeans ultimate eye protection.

Based on extensive consumer research, Singaporeans are gaining awareness that the constant use of digital devices are now causing more digital eye strain. Next, with high levels of UV in Singapore, the demand for UV protection is also increasing. Lastly, with the ongoing pandemic, anti-bacterial properties are more sought after.

With HOYA's advanced research and technological capabilities, HOYA has developed a 4-in-1 lens combo known as FULL CONTROL that provides a tailored, worry-free experience for daily living.





The 4-in-1 combo developed for FULL CONTROL is characterised by a combination of HOYA's four signature lens coatings, namely, Hi-Vision LongLife (HVLL), BlueControl, UV Control and Hi-Vision Anti-bacterial. This makes FULL CONTROL a first-of-its-kind lenses in HOYA's product offerings.

HOYA's premium Hi-Vision Longlife multi-layer coating offers significant lens durability that maintains HOYA's excellent lens performance for years. It frees wearers from the unnecessary lens-related worries and annoyances such as fingerprints, water stains and dust.

To combat the increasingly long hours that Singaporeans spend on digital devices, HOYA's trademark BlueControl treatment reduces harmful blue light by reflecting it away to combat the effect of eye strain to prevent eye fatigue. The treatment not only minimises glare from digital screens to provide more comfortable and relaxed vision

Additionally, with UV Control, wearers enjoy 100% protection against UV rays on both the front and back surfaces of the lens. UV protection essential to us since Singapore's geographical location is located near the equator, we are exposed to higher levels of UV radiation. This helps decrease the risk of UV-related eye damage and diseases.

To ensure all-rounded total protection, FULL CONTROL lenses are coated with Hi-Vision Anti-bacterial technology that utilises silver ions (AG+) for an innate bacterial-resistant property that assists the hygienic maintenance of lenses. This new treatment is tested under strict standards and proven to be highly effective and long lasting in reducing and slowing down bacterial growth at least 99.9%*

HOYA's FULL CONTROL lenses is now available at all authorised HOYA retailers in Singapore





* Based on BOKEN quality evaluation institute's anti-bacterial activity value test results (Staphylococcus aureus and E.Coli)

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high quality, high performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continues to drive optical technology innovation with the aim of finding the best vision care solutions for Eye Care Professionals. The company supplies lenses in 52 countries with a network of over 18,000 employees and 45 laboratories around the globe.





About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text to speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people.

