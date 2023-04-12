HOYA, the leading enterprise in optometry, continues joining hands with AIER to optimize myopia prevention and management

HOYA and AIER will provide Chinese ­patients with more comprehensive product coverage, better services and more precise diagnosis to effectively improve eye health for all.

Alexandre Montague, CEO of HOYA Vision Care, visited China recently to explore more opportunities in the Chinese market.

Alexandre Montague (left), CEO of HOYA Vision Care, and Professor Yang Zhikuan, vice president of AIER Photos: Courtesy of HOYA

The highlight of the trip was Montague's visit to the headquarters of the AIER Eye Hospital Group to discuss industry development and strategic cooperation. HOYA has been dedicated to the research and development of optical technology for over 80 years and has established a multiyear mutually beneficial cooperation with AIER, the leading listed healthcare provider in China. It is expected that HOYA's R&D strengths and AIER's clinical expertise will further deepen cooperation in the future to address the rising problem of youth myopia in China.

The present situation of preventing and controlling myopia among Chinese teenagers is critical, and presbyopia caused by aging poses a severe problem. The China’s National Eye Health Plan for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) proposes to further establish a high-standard and convenient eye health service system, providing care for patients of all ages.

Aiming for a better solution for children's and teenagers' eye health, the optometric industry today is shifting focus from the diagnostic and treatment stage to prevention. According to Professor Yang Zhikuan, vice president of AIER Eye Hospital Group and a PhD supervisor at Central South University's AIER School of Ophthalmology, as pioneers in myopia management, AIER and HOYA have jointly been implementing policies relating to the prevention and control of adolescent myopia and promoting the development of the optometric business in China.



HOYA Vision Care CEO Alexandre Montague has emphasized that the company not only contributes to global research on myopia but also offers substantial support to local myopia management professionals in China. He said HOYA will help conduct training for grassroots ophthalmologists and explore solutions to optimize eye care management through collaboration with local partners.



Professor Zhikuan Yang also introduced that AIER has made innovations in myopia management, talent cultivation, scientific research and extensive data management over the years.

AIER Global Headquarters Building Photo: Courtesy of HOYA

Both AIER and HOYA are committed to industry development and business cooperation, implementing policies to collectively promote the development of China's optometric industry and benefit society. AIER pays great attention to talent management and development, and continuously carries out school-enterprise cooperation programs that create multi-dimensional talent training environments and provide outstanding elites to society. AIER has served more than 60 million people in the past five years and has become a primary eye hospital group with a global reach.



HOYA Lens Guangzhou Ltd Photo: Courtesy of HOYA



As a leading corporation in optical technology innovation, HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, the company provides medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical or therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions.

Furthermore, HOYA continues to care for the eye health of senior citizens and give back to society through excellent solutions with a better product portfolio and services in China's rising progressive lens market.

Looking ahead, Montague noted that the deepening cooperation between HOYA and AIER will provide Chinese ­patients with more comprehensive product coverage, better services and more precise diagnosis to effectively improve eye health for all. The alliance will accelerate innovation and development in the vision care industry and contribute vitally to improving human vision quality.

HOYA will join hands with AIER to contribute to the evolution of the global ophthalmology market and help more people enjoy a clear vision and a brighter future.



