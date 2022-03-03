HP launches Instant Ink - Singapore’s first-ever ink subscription service

Instant Ink makes printing more convenient, cost-effective, and sustainable than ever. Hassle-free ink delivery to the door means no more "inkmergencies"
News Highlights
- With Instant Ink, users automatically receive new ink cartridges delivered to their doorstep when their printers run low on ink
- Subscribers will receive a free three-month trial of up to 1,500 pages/month when they buy an eligible printer,[1] available only for a limited period[2]
- Subscribers can save up to 50 per cent on ink[3] with plans starting at $1.90/month
- Instant Ink uses Original HP Cartridges, allowing subscribers to become part of its closed-loop cartridge recycling process[4]
SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HP Inc. today announced the launch of Instant Ink, Singapore's first ink cartridge subscription service for home printing. To address growing consumer needs in today's hybrid world, HP's Instant Ink unlocks new opportunities for hybrid work and home-based learning.
Vivian Chua, Singapore Managing Director, HP Inc. said, "We are printing more than ever as more people rely on hybrid working and home-based learning. Not only do we see a surge in demand for printers, but existing owners are also using their printers more. Subscribers will not have to worry about 'inkmergencies' – Instant Ink delivers new ink cartridges before they ever run out. I am excited for print users to experience the freedom, flexibility and convenience of using Instant Ink."
Print matters more than ever when learning in a hybrid world
Studies show that students of all ages are better able to retain and absorb information when reading from paper compared to when they work on screens only.[5] There is also a strong correlation between print and enhanced cognitive development across different learning stages in life.[6] At home, where distractions are abundant, printed materials help children focus and learn better. Combined with digital and on-screen tools, parents can ensure that their children are getting the most out of the hybrid learning experience.
Dr. Vivien Yang, Director and Principal Psychologist, Bloom Child Psychology, said, "Hybrid learning is an opportunity for parents to consider different learning options. Print-based learning can boost children's ability to reflect, absorb and recall. Print materials have also been proven to drive higher engagement between learners and subjects. Parents can consider using print-based reading materials, games and activities to enrich and complement their children's learning journey."
Through Instant Ink, subscribers save up to 50 per cent on ink and have more peace of mind with:
- The cost effectiveness and convenience of HP ink cartridges delivered straight to their door – before they run out, and only when they need it. Ink cartridges, shipping and recycling are included in the low monthly subscription
- Original HP ink cartridges, which are water-based for odorless, low-emission printing[7] and designed for reliability and consistency
- A new, seamless recycling program[8] that lets users return used cartridges via post – making it easier than ever to ensure e-waste makes it into the recycling ecosystem
- HP Smart App,[9] a secure mobile application available on Google Play and App Store, which complements the printing experience by offering users the flexibility to print, scan and share documents to their printers anytime, anywhere
With no annual fee or lock-in contract,[10] subscribers can select from a variety of plans and change their subscription plans anytime as their needs evolve. For a limited period of time, subscribers are offered a free three-month trial when they buy a new eligible printer.
Designed with the planet in mind
With more than 10 million subscribers worldwide, Instant Ink is not only good for subscribers, but also good for the planet. To date, more than 875 million[11] Original HP ink and toner cartridges have been recycled by customers with HP Planet Partners.[12] These cartridges require less packaging and transport, and users can return their cartridges via prepaid envelopes and be part of HP's closed-loop cartridge recycling process.
Also, as users do not have to leave their home to acquire the ink, the carbon footprint for ink purchase and disposal can be reduced by up to 84 per cent.[13] Please visit www.hp.com.sg/instantink for more details.
Pricing and availability
10 pages/month - $1.90
50 pages/month - $5.90
100 pages/month - $8.90
300 pages/month - $17.90
700 pages/month - $36.90
About HP
HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.
