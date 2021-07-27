HqO Gains Momentum with Real Estate Leaders in European Market

Top Real Estate Companies Rely on HqO to Provide Superior Tenant Experiences

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the only tenant experience operating system for office buildings, has partnered with asset managers to power over 13 million square feet of commercial real estate (CRE) in Europe. This year alone, HqO acquired nearly 8 million square feet of new business in the U.K. and over 2 million square feet in France.

HqO is known for its partnerships with major industry players like Columbia Property Trust and Vornado Realty Trust in the United States. In Europe, HqO partners with notable U.K. brands like J.P. Morgan, Land Securities Group, and Grosvenor, as well as Starwood Capital Europe in Norway, Allianz Real Estate in France, and Jamestown in the Netherlands.

“HqO is no stranger to the European market. Our technology is a strong value-driver for CRE leaders here,” says Samuel Warren, Managing Director of HqO in the U.K. “There are so many trends that tenant experience addresses, and our work with these leading landlords helps our clients develop exceptional strategies. What really delights us is the feedback we receive when landlords make use of our analytics tool, which delivers powerful, immediate insights into the human interaction across assets, programming, and technology.”

HqO’s partnerships with these landlords are significant. Grosvenor is one of the largest privately-owned global landlords with a presence in over 60 cities, and it continually seeks genuinely innovative ways to enhance the tenant experience. Its mixed-use portfolio, coupled with a rich history of over 340 years in property, means the company owns some of the finest office locations in the London area.

J.P. Morgan, which has signed over 1.5M square feet of its U.K. and European assets, including the notable Spitalfields Market, has a strong retail focus and a public-facing version of the HqO app. Its custom app sees 10,000 visitors per hour at peak times, and is connected to multiple local food trucks and vendors with plans for further expansion.

HqO also partners with investment fund and landlord Legal and General Investment Managers (LGIM), which operates one of the most extensive portfolios of real estate assets in the U.K. LGIM has cited the platform’s ability to deploy solutions at scale and manage complexities as a differentiator from other tenant experience providers. Other key European landlords leveraging HqO’s leading tenant experience technology include Endurance Land, IPUT Dublin, and FORE Partnership.

“FORE Partnership is delighted to be partnering with HqO to deliver the best possible tenant experience for occupiers at our Cadworks scheme in Glasgow,” says Giles Edwards, Associate Director at FORE Partnership. “Cadworks will be the most advanced office building in Scotland, and we see HqO’s custom app as the perfect tool to introduce and guide our occupiers through the key benefits that these technological advances will deliver. Additionally, at our core, we have a firm belief in the potential that real estate has to positively impact the community, both locally and in a wider sense. HqO’s platform will be integral for us to deliver these key elements of our vision for Cadworks, and we look forward to working together on this and future investments.”

As a part of HqO’s continued efforts to scale its platform globally and securely, the company has established data centers in the European Union to improve product performance and add yet another powerful layer of data security and compliance for European customers. Through the HqO platform, these landlords guarantee an advantage in the ever-changing CRE landscape. The HqOS platform can manage all customer-facing technology tools within their buildings and more. By activating real connections between people and properties, it enables data-driven decision making, delivers exceptional tenant experiences, and accelerates innovative asset strategies.

About HqO

The world's leading commercial real estate firms count on HqO to help them deliver a state-of-the-art tenant experience within their properties. Active in over 150 million square feet in 8 countries, HqO is known for its tenant experience platform comprised of an award-winning tenant app, analytics suite, and partner marketplace. Our solutions put experiences and a sense of community directly into the tenants' hands while helping property owners uncover insights and take intelligent action to differentiate their assets. For more information, visit www.hqo.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

