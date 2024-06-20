HR Platform Humaans Launches AI Companion Feature to Drive Efficiency and Boost Workplace Productivity by Offloading Repetitive Tasks

With the launch of its new artificial intelligence (AI) companion feature, Humaans transforms traditional HR software into a dynamic, intelligent system. The tool allows businesses to enhance staff effectiveness by reducing manual work for HR teams.

Leading human resources (HR) solutions innovator Humaans recently announced the launch of its highly-anticipated AI companion feature. The advanced AI-powered tool is poised to redefine the role HR software plays in the business landscape. The Humaans AI Companion transforms a static data repository into an intelligent, dynamic system to improve operational efficiency and staff productivity throughout the company.

"At Humaans, our mission has always been to create the most powerful HR solutions that not only reduce manual work for HR teams but also drive significant impact across the entire organization," said Humaans CEO Giovanni Luperti. "The Humaans AI Companion is a leap towards a smarter, faster, and more dynamic world of work."

While developing the AI companion software, Humaans officials spoke with CEOs and business leaders across various industries. Throughout these conversations, AI’s transformative potential was a recurring theme. It was also apparent that many organizations struggled to unlock its potential effectively. To address this challenge, Humaans AI Companion provides impactful examples and successful cases that drive adoption and ensure effective results.

Multiply the Entire Organization’s Productivity

The Humaans AI Companion was designed to support HR teams and boost productivity by accessing human resources information systems (HRIS) data and documents to offer instant, insightful answers to repetitive queries. The companion analyzes the information in real-time and utilizes secure, enterprise-grade, permission-driven access to ensure data privacy. With the AI companion actively interpreting and utilizing data, businesses receive support for better decision-making and streamlined operations.

Humaans offers next-generation HRIS driven by a flexible data model with deep integration and fast application programming interfaces. When enriched by AI support, Humaans can remove manual work, reduce compliance risks, and enhance employee experiences within globally distributed organizations. Teams frequently suffer from lost time with repetitive questions, costing hundreds of hours per month. These answers are already documented in the tools companies use, and the Humaans AI Companion automates access to them, freeing people to focus on other tasks.

"Our AI Companion is more than just a tool; it's a productivity multiplier," explained the CEO. "It transforms how HR and people teams function, reducing friction and making information more accessible and actionable. Our goal is to support every role within the company, improving how everyone works."

The AI companion improves employee experiences with instant access to helpful information, boosting productivity and increasing engagement between workers and HR software. Managers can take advantage of the HR tech to automate repetitive tasks and streamline access to information, which allows them to devote their time and attention to tasks such as team development and performance.

Committed to Security and Data Privacy

Data privacy and security have been top priorities since the Humaans AI Companion’s inception. The company understands the vital importance of customer trust. The Humaans AI was engineered with state-of-the-art encryption and secure, permission-driven access, both of which ensure the confidentiality and security of protected information.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security,” emphasized CTO Karolis Narkevicius. “The companies that use Humaans and trust us with their information care deeply about data privacy, and we prioritize this above all else.”

Embracing the Vision of Continuous Innovation

Humaans is the HR platform for modern teams everywhere, and it aims to maintain that position with continued innovation. The launch of the Humaans AI Companion marks the beginning of the company’s ambitious AI journey. It remains dedicated to keeping the same spirit of creativity and inspiration as it expands the AI’s capabilities to unlock more use cases. Humaans’ vision is to make its AI companion an indispensable partner in the workplace, enhancing daily workflows, decision-making processes, and strategic planning.

"We're incredibly excited about the potential of the Humaans AI Companion," said the CEO. "This launch is just the start, and we're grateful to our customers and leaders who have helped shape this innovation. Together, we're unlocking a new way to work and drive business impact."

Conclusion

Visit the official Humaans website to learn more about versatile HR software solutions. Contact the knowledgeable staff to book a demo for the Humaans AI Companion today.



