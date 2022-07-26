HSG and Huawei Jointly Released the Legacy Platform Migration Solution

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Sun Fintech Global (HSG) and Huawei officially announced the Legacy Platform Migration solution at the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2022 under the theme of "Shaping Smarter, Greener Finance".

Based on Huawei Cloud, this solution adopts HSG technologies and tools to provide independent, innovative, intelligent, and economical legacy platform migration services, helping customers move from a closed mainframe environment to open cloud computing platforms. Moreover, it allows customers to fully inherit their business assets, greatly improve application scalability and integration capabilities, and quickly enhance the application requirement response and service innovation agility.



Sisi Yu, General Manager, HSG

At the sub-forum with the theme of "Building a Trusted and Innovative Cloud for the Financial Industry", Sisi Yu, General Manager of HSG, shared the company's over 30 years of experience in the mainframe field based on current pain points in the global financial IT architecture. She presented the latest research achievements on cloud-native distributed architectures, and also discussed how to help customers build multi-platform and multi-technology solutions to provide better differentiated financial services for users.

Recently, the IT architecture of the global financial industry is undergoing tremendous changes and new technologies such as cloud computing, big data, blockchain, IoT, and AI are booming. The increasingly fierce cross-industry competition and complex customer requirements bring both big challenges and new opportunities to the financial sector. Mainframes used to have a dominant position in the industry because of the high availability and performance. However, the position is undermined by the high cost, closed technology, and inflexible architecture, as well as the emergence of cloud-native distributed technology. Financial institutions are exploring solutions for legacy platform migration to achieve independence, mitigate security risks, and reduce costs.

The Legacy Platform Migration solution jointly released by HSG and Huawei leverages open platforms, open-source technologies, and independent R&D to simplify application development. This helps customers improve the application development efficiency, linear system scalability, and comprehensive disaster recovery capability, achieving independent IT development.

Nicholas Ma, President of the APAC Enterprise Business Group, said, "Huawei can achieve shared success with our customers in building smarter and greener finance only through a healthy and sustainable ecosystem." Currently, HSG and Huawei have established a comprehensive partnership. In future, we will work together to bring greater value to the industry by accelerating digital transformation towards smarter and greener finance.