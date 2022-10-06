HSL Management Establishes European Subsidiary HSL Management Europe KB To Pursue European ESG Strategies

HSL Management’s new strategies will form a robust portfolio of offerings that invest in businesses with leading ESG attributes as the core objective of a positive environmental impact.

—

Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management announced it has launched a new European Subsidiary ‘HSL Management Europe KB’ which will focus on core investment strategies alongside a suite of responsible investing strategies that focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. HSL Management Europe KB will operate under the trading name of HSL Management.

HSL Management, a recognized pioneer and industry leader in responsible investing since 2007, employs proprietary fundamental research dynamic ESG data analysis.

“We are eager to introduce our principle-based sustainable investment strategies to a much broader audience of investors,” said Director of Global Asset Management at HSL Management, Nicholas Green.

“Our proprietary research model drives our investment process and enables us to identify the companies that outperform their peers in managing financially significant ESG risks and opportunities” Added Green.

Promoting environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, supporting equitable societies and improved societal outcomes, and demanding accountable governance and transparent operations, are the guiding principles of HSL Management’s responsible investment approach, which form the foundations of its investment process.

“Our research and engagement processes, along with our efforts to support global change initiatives, have positioned us to offer impact-driven, responsible investing strategies and drive environmental change,” added Green.

"Investors are becoming increasingly focused on sustainability, and the launch of these new funds will further demonstrate our commitment to delivering our clients best-in-class and market-leading products and solutions that aligns investor values with financial success.” said Alexander Bennett, Executive Vice President of Trading at HSL Management.

About HSL Management

HSL Management is a multinational investment management and financial services company. Our mission is to create a better financial growth experience fit for a world where digital interactions perfectly combine with human nuances to achieve something incredible.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Nicholas Hennessy - Director of Market Research

Email: Send Email

Organization: HSL Management

Address: TD Canada Trust Tower, 27F 161 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Phone: +1 647 846 6280

Website: https://hslmanagement.com/



Release ID: 89082697

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.