HUALO SELECTS INEOS STYROLUTION'S STYROFLEX PG77 FOR ITS STRETCH HOOD FILM SOLUTION

PG77: Combines maximum transparency with outstanding elongation and extreme toughness Styroflex PG77: Optimised styrenic material for stretch hood packaging

Close cooperation between Hualo and INEOS Styrolution, bringing innovative stretch hood solutions into the Chinese market

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announced today that its Styroflex® PG77 has been selected by Hualo Film, a leading full-service supplier of flexible plastic and laminate packaging and technical films in China, as the material of choice for its stretch hood film solution.



INEOS Styrolution’s Styroflex® PG77 used for stretch hood film solution (image courtesy of INEOS Styrolution, 2022)

Styroflex is a styrene-butadiene block copolymer (SBC) with the properties of a thermoplastic elastomer (S-TPE). In film applications, Styroflex provides excellent stretch recovery and superior transparency and puncture resistance. Styroflex PG77 was particularly tailored for packaging applications like stretch hood solutions. It combines maximum transparency with outstanding elongation and extreme toughness. Styroflex PG77 can be stretched up to 200% with enormous recovery capacity: It snaps back to its original shape, clings tightly to the load and holds it securely.

Mr. BinSen Wen, President, Hualo Film, says: "Styroflex PG77 significantly improves the packing efficiency, especially for goods with various shapes and dimensions, allowing us to better meet our customers' requirements. In addition, the superior elasticity of this material enables Hualo to explore new markets without any extra machinery investments."

"We are very excited to be able to collaborate with Hualo to bring our innovative stretch hood solutions into the Chinese market," says Paulo Motta, Vice President, Specialties Business Management, Asia Pacific, INEOS Styrolution. "We are fully committed to continue providing Hualo with the best material solutions in the future and fulfilling its ambitions in the flexible packaging industry."

About Hualo Film

Hualo Film is a high-tech, specialized and innovative company in PE film industry and is one of the pioneers in Chinese PE functional film industry. Its main products include flexible packaging film, protective film, industry packaging film and specialty film. Its stretch hood and monosmart film (for mono material lamination) possess advanced technology and good reputation. With advanced equipment and more than 30 years of experience, Hualo Film helps its customers improve packaging function and gain competitive advantage through its offerings. Hualo also provides mono material lamination solution for flexible package. Our products are used widely in packaging of medicine, food, petrochemical, home appliance and solar energy, etc., with annual capacity of about 50,000MT, achieving RMB 0.3 billion in 2021.

For further information, please visit www.hualongco.com

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2020, sales were at 4 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit http://www.ineos-styrolution.com

