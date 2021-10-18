Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Three Quarters of 2021 Increased by 17.11% Year-on-Year

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first three quarters of 2021.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2021, the electricity sold by the Company's operating power plants in China, on consolidated basis, amounted to 115.188 billion kWh, representing an increase of 10.98% compared to the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2021, the electricity sold by the Company's operating power plants in China, on consolidated basis, reached a total of 323.115 billion kWh, representing an increase of 17.11% over the same period last year. The average on-grid electricity settlement price for the Company's operating power plants in China was RMB417.79 per MWh, representing an increase of 1.28% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2021, the Company's market based electricity sold ratio was 59.99%, representing an increase of 3.05 percentage points over the same period last year.
The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:
1. In the first three quarters, the electricity consumption of the whole society maintained a high level of operation, driving the power generation to increase significantly year-on-year. Among them, the power generation of the power plants in the regions of Chongqing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Hunan, and Jiangsu increased significantly year-on-year;
2. During the peak summer period, the thermal power load maintained rapid growth, and the Company's thermal power unit utilization hours increased significantly, which further accelerated the Company's year-on-year growth in power generation.
The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:
|
Region
|
Electricity Sold
|
July to
September 2021
|
Change
|
January to
September 2021
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
3.858
|
14.30%
|
10.046
|
3.52%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.576
|
13.85%
|
9.088
|
2.76%
|
Wind-power
|
0.252
|
24.74%
|
0.860
|
13.17%
|
PV
|
0.030
|
-6.93%
|
0.098
|
-2.89%
|
Jilin Province
|
1.828
|
-38.76%
|
6.547
|
-17.15%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.501
|
-43.32%
|
5.237
|
-23.59%
|
Wind-power
|
0.158
|
-24.98%
|
0.825
|
10.48%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.037
|
158.62%
|
0.054
|
-3.02%
|
PV
|
0.047
|
-17.66%
|
0.186
|
108.57%
|
Biomass power
|
0.085
|
53.85%
|
0.244
|
55.64%
|
Liaoning Province
|
5.751
|
15.39%
|
14.726
|
17.05%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.647
|
89.20%
|
14.291
|
17.69%
|
Wind-power
|
0.060
|
-9.32%
|
0.299
|
7.87%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.009
|
-53.43%
|
0.022
|
-44.36%
|
PV
|
0.035
|
-7.14%
|
0.115
|
-5.88%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.114
|
183.10%
|
0.355
|
142.26%
|
Wind-power
|
0.114
|
183.10%
|
0.355
|
142.26%
|
Hebei Province
|
2.648
|
-7.98%
|
8.024
|
-1.12%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.550
|
-8.37%
|
7.654
|
-1.34%
|
Wind-power
|
0.072
|
-10.15%
|
0.322
|
2.53%
|
PV
|
0.025
|
82.40%
|
0.048
|
11.29%
|
Gansu Province
|
2.918
|
38.90%
|
10.524
|
15.79%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.335
|
57.49%
|
8.674
|
19.50%
|
Wind-power
|
0.583
|
-5.69%
|
1.850
|
1.06%
|
Ningxia
|
0.007
|
6.54%
|
0.018
|
-4.69%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
6.54%
|
0.018
|
-4.69%
|
Beijing
|
2.376
|
20.91%
|
6.466
|
10.23%
|
Coal-fired
|
–
|
–
|
0.648
|
3.60%
|
Combined Cycle
|
2.376
|
20.91%
|
5.818
|
11.03%
|
Tianjin
|
1.835
|
22.02%
|
4.716
|
8.05%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.466
|
30.25%
|
3.699
|
11.67%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.366
|
-0.88%
|
1.006
|
-3.33%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
-60.94%
|
0.011
|
-2.57%
|
Shanxi Province
|
2.430
|
-11.13%
|
6.953
|
-1.14%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.159
|
-15.20%
|
4.938
|
-9.18%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.012
|
532.35%
|
1.187
|
-1.23%
|
Wind-power
|
0.052
|
–
|
0.192
|
–
|
PV
|
0.207
|
10.81%
|
0.637
|
61.40%
|
Shandong Province
|
21.956
|
4.07%
|
59.848
|
10.90%
|
Coal-fired
|
21.536
|
3.19%
|
58.282
|
9.82%
|
Wind-power
|
0.219
|
138.66%
|
0.975
|
96.72%
|
PV
|
0.129
|
-4.84%
|
0.400
|
-0.50%
|
Biomass power
|
0.073
|
–
|
0.192
|
–
|
Henan Province
|
6.012
|
5.40%
|
16.719
|
13.41%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.181
|
-2.19%
|
13.908
|
2.95%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.120
|
-31.39%
|
0.210
|
-62.58%
|
Wind-power
|
0.704
|
213.29%
|
2.582
|
296.17%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
-9.33%
|
0.019
|
-0.30%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
11.370
|
9.01%
|
31.781
|
19.74%
|
Coal-fired
|
8.683
|
0.94%
|
24.022
|
10.61%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.654
|
29.73%
|
4.606
|
53.33%
|
Wind-power
|
0.964
|
96.07%
|
2.951
|
73.43%
|
PV
|
0.069
|
12.45%
|
0.202
|
70.89%
|
Shanghai
|
5.236
|
21.33%
|
15.055
|
26.97%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.810
|
24.94%
|
14.000
|
30.72%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.418
|
-9.12%
|
1.031
|
-9.59%
|
PV
|
0.008
|
37.00%
|
0.023
|
279.26%
|
Chongqing
|
3.028
|
44.40%
|
9.533
|
53.42%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.501
|
59.62%
|
7.535
|
51.66%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.443
|
-0.25%
|
1.787
|
69.71%
|
Wind-power
|
0.084
|
-2.40%
|
0.211
|
9.82%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
9.450
|
35.35%
|
24.289
|
33.08%
|
Coal-fired
|
9.096
|
35.96%
|
23.366
|
32.02%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.339
|
22.53%
|
0.880
|
72.95%
|
PV
|
0.016
|
-0.53%
|
0.042
|
-3.28%
|
Hubei Province
|
3.780
|
11.17%
|
12.146
|
17.81%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.511
|
11.24%
|
11.405
|
18.54%
|
Wind-power
|
0.148
|
33.52%
|
0.479
|
16.10%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.114
|
-9.61%
|
0.245
|
-4.96%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
1.37%
|
0.017
|
-2.56%
|
Hunan Province
|
3.547
|
41.09%
|
8.553
|
24.42%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.340
|
44.39%
|
7.828
|
28.00%
|
Wind-power
|
0.139
|
6.96%
|
0.481
|
5.71%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.052
|
-8.73%
|
0.207
|
-23.03%
|
PV
|
0.016
|
13.40%
|
0.037
|
5.81%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
6.104
|
1.64%
|
16.290
|
11.48%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.763
|
0.34%
|
15.336
|
10.69%
|
Wind-power
|
0.202
|
6.27%
|
0.635
|
2.54%
|
PV
|
0.139
|
93.44%
|
0.319
|
130.92%
|
Anhui Province
|
1.463
|
23.27%
|
4.240
|
18.21%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.231
|
20.25%
|
3.515
|
7.84%
|
Wind-power
|
0.179
|
96.21%
|
0.603
|
152.42%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.053
|
-26.61%
|
0.122
|
37.93%
|
Fujian Province
|
6.637
|
10.57%
|
15.531
|
26.53%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.633
|
10.57%
|
15.521
|
26.54%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
15.03%
|
0.010
|
6.72%
|
Guangdong Province
|
8.078
|
11.18%
|
24.449
|
44.81%
|
Coal-fired
|
7.050
|
7.91%
|
21.275
|
32.04%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.021
|
40.66%
|
3.155
|
319.07%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
8.86%
|
0.019
|
8.68%
|
Guangxi
|
0.162
|
-10.62%
|
0.545
|
18.52%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.113
|
-12.44%
|
0.326
|
6.38%
|
Wind-power
|
0.049
|
-6.09%
|
0.219
|
42.71%
|
Yunnan Province
|
0.897
|
-2.21%
|
6.223
|
20.18%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.804
|
1.62%
|
5.860
|
24.11%
|
Wind-power
|
0.070
|
-33.11%
|
0.339
|
-21.57%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.022
|
7.51%
|
0.024
|
-1.14%
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.219
|
196.23%
|
0.397
|
71.85%
|
Wind-power
|
0.038
|
-17.49%
|
0.140
|
-21.37%
|
PV
|
0.182
|
536.67%
|
0.258
|
380.45%
|
Hainan Province
|
3.484
|
14.47%
|
9.140
|
0.30%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.312
|
14.55%
|
8.572
|
-1.92%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.115
|
9.62%
|
0.368
|
76.14%
|
Wind-power
|
0.009
|
4.71%
|
0.048
|
-13.63%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.018
|
121.91%
|
0.067
|
163.77%
|
PV
|
0.030
|
-1.48%
|
0.085
|
2.56%
|
Total
|
115.188
|
10.98%
|
323.115
|
17.11%
For the third quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 18.7% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 2.9 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2021, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 19.9%, representing a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
In the third quarter of 2021, the new generation units put into operation were as follows:
|
(Unit: MW)
|
Type
|
Controlled installed
capacity
|
Equity-based installed
capacity
|
Wind-power
|
583.6
|
583.6
|
PV
|
278
|
278
|
Total
|
861.6
|
861.6
Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2021.
Based on the above, as of 30 September 2021, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 115,014MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 101,388MW.
~End~
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 115,014 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 101,388 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
