Huaneng Power International, Inc. Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Company In 2020 Amounted To RMB 2.378 Billion Year-on-year Increase 210.28%

HONG KONG, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, INC (hereinafter referred to as "Huaneng International" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) is pleased to announce the audited operating results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS(International Financial Reporting Standards): the Company realized consolidated operating revenue of RMB169.446 billion (calculated based on the conversion price of USD to RMB on December 31, 2020, 1 US dollar to RMB6.5249, equivalent to approximately US $25.969 billion), representing a decrease of 2.62% compared to the same period last year, and net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to RMB2.378 billion (equivalent to approximately US $0.364 billion), representing an increase of 210.28% as compared with the same period last year. Earnings per share amounted to RMB0.04 (equivalent to approximately US $0.006). Earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) amounted to RMB1.55 (equivalent to approximately US$0.237). The main reason for the increase of the Company's net profit was the year-on-year decrease in domestic coal purchase prices and financial expenses. The Board is satisfied with the Company's results last year.

The Board proposed to declare a 2020 cash dividend of RMB0.18 (inclusive of tax) for each ordinary share of the Company held by shareholders.

In 2020, facing up to the impacts and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company fully coordinated the work of epidemic prevention and control, production and operation, reform and development. Through the efforts of overcoming difficulties and fighting courageously, the pandemic prevention and control made major progress, safety production and business performance maintained steady, restructuring continued to optimize, new energy construction achieved significant results, scientific innovation achieved new progress and enterprise reform was deeply promoted. We have successfully completed the major objectives of the year.

In 2020, total power generated by the Company's domestic operating power plants on consolidated statements basis amounted to 404.016 billion kWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 0.24%. The electricity sold amounted to 379.894 billion KWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.14%. The annual average utilization hours of the Company's domestic power plants reached 3,744 hours, representing a year-on-year decrease of 171 hours. The utilization hours of coal-fired power generating units was 4,059 hours, representing a year-on -year decrease of 163 hours. In most of the areas where the Company's coal-fired power plants are located, the utilization hours of the Company were in a leading position. Total heat supplied by the Company amounted to 263 million GJ, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.18%.

In 2020, the Company procured an aggregate of 171 million tons of coal. By accurately judging coal market trends, optimizing procurement strategy and regional supply structure, reinforcing cooperation with major coal enterprises, targeting high-quality low-cost resources on an advanced basis, the Company lowered the unit price of standard coal purchase effectively and relatively well control the fuel procurement cost of the Company. The unit fuel cost of our domestic power plants throughout the year incurred for sales of power was RMB209.07/MWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.34%.

In 2020, the Company maintained a leading position among major domestic thermal power producers, with the average equivalent availability ratio of the domestic thermal generating units of the Company of 94.92%, coal consumption of production power supply of 291.08g/kWh and the house consumption rate of plants of 4.33%. With respect to air pollution emissions, the power generation companies affiliated to the Company have carried out ultra-low-emissions transformation as planned with marked results. All of them have met or outperformed the national emission standards. With respect to treatment of wastewater discharge and coal yards and ash yards, the Company has allocated funds to carry out environmental technological transformation projects such as wastewater treatment, coal yard closure, and ash yard transformation in power plants in key regions. All power plants have accelerated environmental protection transformation projects to ensure that pollutant emissions meet the requirements under pollution discharge permits and other ecological and environmental protection policies.

The Company progressed smoothly in the construction of power supply projects. During the year, the controlled generation capacity of the newly commissioned thermal generating units, wind generating units, photovoltaic units and biomass units was 1,925.04 MW, 2,177.9 MW, 771.93 MW and 65 MW respectively. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's controlled and equity-based generation capacity was 113,357 MW and 98,948 MW, respectively.

Tuas Power Ltd. ("Tuas Power"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, maintained safe and stable operation of the generation units throughout the year. The total market share of Tuas Power in the power generation market for the whole year was 21.4%, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.7 percentage point. The Singapore project (SinoSing Power and Tuas Power combined) recorded a pre-tax profit of RMB131 million, representing a turnaround of RMB700 million compared with the loss of RMB569 million at the same period of last year. The Company invests in a power enterprise located in Pakistan. Sahiwal coal-fired power plant recorded a pre-tax profit of RMB738 million for 2020, representing a decrease of RMB1 million compared to the same period of last year.

In 2021, the Company will regard intrinsic safety as the foundation with a clean and low-carbon direction, focusing on quality and efficiency, taking scientific and technological innovation as the guide and intensifying reform as a means to prevent and control risks, transform and develop, and improve operational efficiency. The power generation is expected to reach 410 billion kWh, with a goal to build a world-class listed power generation company so as to further enhance its competitiveness and create more value for its shareholders.

Appendix: Consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries for 2020 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,357 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,948 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

As at

December 31, 2020 As at

December 31, 2019 RMB US$ RMB ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 300,171,142 46,003,945 285,622,907 Right-of-use assets 18,292,074 2,803,426 17,168,072 Investments in associates and joint ventures 22,375,377 3,429,229 20,783,259 Investment property 647,471 99,231 671,710 Other equity instrument investments 664,946 101,909 779,218 Land use rights - - - Power generation licenses 3,954,983 606,137 4,149,468 Mining rights 1,611,486 246,975 1,577,505 Deferred income tax assets 2,699,395 413,707 2,160,187 Derivative financial assets 74,554 11,426 16,376 Goodwill 14,738,016 2,258,734 15,934,955 Other non-current assets 18,537,583 2,841,052 18,605,005 Total non-current assets 383,767,027 58,815,771 367,468,662 Current assets Inventories 6,602,459 1,011,887 8,883,183 Other receivables and assets 7,308,077 1,120,029 6,217,763 Accounts receivables 38,215,715 5,856,904 32,268,939 Contract assets 29,678 4,548 30,466 Derivative financial assets 110,179 16,886 74,911 Bank balances and cash 13,871,523 2,125,936 13,306,139 Assets held for sale - - - Total current assets 66,137,631 10,136,191 60,781,401 Total assets 449,904,658 68,951,962 428,250,063

As at

December 31, 2020 As at

December 31, 2019 RMB US$ RMB EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves attributable to

equity holders of the Company Share capital 15,698,093 2,405,875 15,698,093 Other equity instruments 48,419,779 7,420,770 25,127,821 Capital surplus 26,162,550 4,009,648 26,215,137 Surplus reserves 8,140,030 1,247,533 8,140,030 Currency translation differences (738,927) (113,248) (54,812) Retained earnings 32,164,398 4,929,485 33,677,466 129,845,923 19,900,063 108,803,735 Non-controlling interests 21,770,275 3,336,492 21,575,311 Total equity 151,616,198 23,236,555 130,379,046 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 112,077,395 17,176,876 115,364,598 Long-term bonds 20,382,405 3,123,788 28,487,115 Lease liabilities 3,805,635 583,248 4,279,925 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,002,527 460,164 3,137,791 Derivative financial liabilities 188,139 28,834 200,408 Other non-current liabilities 4,784,268 733,232 4,780,770 Total non-current liabilities 144,240,369 22,106,142 156,250,607 Current liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities 42,755,361 6,552,646 37,270,081 Contract liabilities 2,903,296 444,956 2,706,529 Taxes payable 2,044,869 313,395 2,101,617 Dividends payable 694,854 106,493 1,191,036 Derivative financial liabilities 106,862 16,378 250,300 Short-term bonds 5,002,877 766,736 9,025,535 Short-term loans 66,311,160 10,162,786 67,119,368 Current portion of long-term loans 19,808,313 3,035,803 18,658,114 Current portion of long-term bonds 12,678,511 1,943,097 2,799,808 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,676,711 256,971 432,745 Current portion of other non-current liabilities 65,277 10,004 65,277 Liabilities held for sale - - - Total current liabilities 154,048,091 23,609,265 141,620,410 Total liabilities 298,288,460 45,715,407 297,871,017 Total equity and liabilities 449,904,658 68,951,962 428,250,063

For the convenience of the reader, translation of amounts from Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (US$) has been made at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.5249 announced by the People's Bank of China on Dec 31, 2020. No representation is made that Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted into United States dollars at that rate as at Dec 31, 2020, or at any other certain rate.

For the twelve months ended Dec 31 2020 2019 RMB US$ RMB Operating revenue 169,446,338 25,969,185 174,009,401 Tax and levies on operations (1,794,004) (274,947) (1,832,975) Operating expenses Fuel (88,966,304) (13,634,892) (97,686,799) Maintenance (5,001,982) (766,599) (4,606,171) Depreciation (22,146,316) (3,394,123) (21,864,903) Labor (14,503,290) (2,222,761) (13,514,752) Service fees on transmission and

transformer facilities of HIPDC (95,894) (14,697) (95,067) Purchase of electricity (4,720,261) (723,423) (5,151,578) Others (20,300,072) (3,111,169) (16,879,425) Total operating expenses (155,734,119) (23,867,664) (159,798,695) Profit from operations 11,918,215 1,826,574 12,377,731 Interest income 292,724 44,863 264,554 Financial expenses, net Interest expense (9,200,612) (1,410,077) (10,762,718) Exchange loss and bank charges, net 100,643 15,424 (210,422) Total financial expenses, net (9,099,969) (1,394,653) (10,973,140) Share of profits and losses of associates

and joint ventures 1,774,322 271,931 1,185,622 Gain/(Loss) on fair value changes of

financial assets/liabilities (1,566) (240) 36,667 Other investment income (109,990) (16,857) 228,026 Profit before income tax expense 4,773,736 731,618 3,119,460 Income tax expense (2,163,173) (331,526) (2,011,255) Net profit 2,610,563 400,092 1,108,205

For the 12 months ended Dec 31 2020 2019 RMB US$ RMB PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,610,563 400,092 1,108,205 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value changes of other equity instrument

investments (175,984) (26,971) (61,652) Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint

ventures and associates (178,501) (27,357) 367,528 Income tax effect 43,996 6,743 15,413 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss: Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint

ventures and associates (4,348) (666) 1,168 Cash flow hedges, net of tax: Effective portion of changes in fair value of

hedging instruments arising during the year (166,323) (25,491) 264,691 Reclassification adjustments for gains included in the

consolidated statement of profit or loss 414,821 63,575 (119,793) Exchange differences on translation

of foreign operations (862,454) (132,179) 128,494 Income tax effect (42,245) (6,474) (24,962) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (971,038) (148,820) 570,887 Total comprehensive income 1,639,525 251,272 1,679,092 Net profit attributable to: – Equity holders of the Company 2,377,851 364,427 766,345 – Non-controlling interests 232,712 35,665 341,860 Total comprehensive income attributable to: – Equity holders of the Company 1,599,471 245,133 1,498,013 – Non-controlling interests 40,054 6,139 181,079 Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary

shareholders of the Company (expressed in RMB

per share) – Basic and diluted 0.04 0.01 0.01

