Huaneng Power International, Inc. Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Company In 2020 Amounted To RMB 2.378 Billion Year-on-year Increase 210.28%

PR Newswire Asia

HONG KONG, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, INC (hereinafter referred to as "Huaneng International" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) is pleased to announce the audited operating results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS(International Financial Reporting Standards): the Company realized consolidated operating revenue of RMB169.446 billion (calculated based on the conversion price of USD to RMB on December 31, 2020, 1 US dollar to RMB6.5249, equivalent to approximately US $25.969 billion), representing a decrease of 2.62% compared to the same period last year, and net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to RMB2.378 billion (equivalent to approximately US $0.364 billion), representing an increase of 210.28% as compared with the same period last year. Earnings per share amounted to RMB0.04 (equivalent to approximately US $0.006). Earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) amounted to RMB1.55 (equivalent to approximately US$0.237). The main reason for the increase of the Company's net profit was the year-on-year decrease in domestic coal purchase prices and financial expenses. The Board is satisfied with the Company's results last year.

The Board proposed to declare a 2020 cash dividend of RMB0.18 (inclusive of tax) for each ordinary share of the Company held by shareholders.

In 2020, facing up to the impacts and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company fully coordinated the work of epidemic prevention and control, production and operation, reform and development. Through the efforts of overcoming difficulties and fighting courageously, the pandemic prevention and control made major progress, safety production and business performance maintained steady, restructuring continued to optimize, new energy construction achieved significant results, scientific innovation achieved new progress and enterprise reform was deeply promoted. We have successfully completed the major objectives of the year.

In 2020, total power generated by the Company's domestic operating power plants on consolidated statements basis amounted to 404.016 billion kWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 0.24%. The electricity sold amounted to 379.894 billion KWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.14%. The annual average utilization hours of the Company's domestic power plants reached 3,744 hours, representing a year-on-year decrease of 171 hours. The utilization hours of coal-fired power generating units was 4,059 hours, representing a year-on -year decrease of 163 hours. In most of the areas where the Company's coal-fired power plants are located, the utilization hours of the Company were in a leading position. Total heat supplied by the Company amounted to 263 million GJ, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.18%.

In 2020, the Company procured an aggregate of 171 million tons of coal. By accurately judging coal market trends, optimizing procurement strategy and regional supply structure, reinforcing cooperation with major coal enterprises, targeting high-quality low-cost resources on an advanced basis, the Company lowered the unit price of standard coal purchase effectively and relatively well control the fuel procurement cost of the Company. The unit fuel cost of our domestic power plants throughout the year incurred for sales of power was RMB209.07/MWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.34%.

In 2020, the Company maintained a leading position among major domestic thermal power producers, with the average equivalent availability ratio of the domestic thermal generating units of the Company of 94.92%, coal consumption of production power supply of 291.08g/kWh and the house consumption rate of plants of 4.33%. With respect to air pollution emissions, the power generation companies affiliated to the Company have carried out ultra-low-emissions transformation as planned with marked results. All of them have met or outperformed the national emission standards. With respect to treatment of wastewater discharge and coal yards and ash yards, the Company has allocated funds to carry out environmental technological transformation projects such as wastewater treatment, coal yard closure, and ash yard transformation in power plants in key regions. All power plants have accelerated environmental protection transformation projects to ensure that pollutant emissions meet the requirements under pollution discharge permits and other ecological and environmental protection policies.

The Company progressed smoothly in the construction of power supply projects. During the year, the controlled generation capacity of the newly commissioned thermal generating units, wind generating units, photovoltaic units and biomass units was 1,925.04 MW, 2,177.9 MW, 771.93 MW and 65 MW respectively. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's controlled and equity-based generation capacity was 113,357 MW and 98,948 MW, respectively.

Tuas Power Ltd. ("Tuas Power"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, maintained safe and stable operation of the generation units throughout the year. The total market share of Tuas Power in the power generation market for the whole year was 21.4%, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.7 percentage point. The Singapore project (SinoSing Power and Tuas Power combined) recorded a pre-tax profit of RMB131 million, representing a turnaround of RMB700 million compared with the loss of RMB569 million at the same period of last year. The Company invests in a power enterprise located in Pakistan. Sahiwal coal-fired power plant recorded a pre-tax profit of RMB738 million for 2020, representing a decrease of RMB1 million compared to the same period of last year.

In 2021, the Company will regard intrinsic safety as the foundation with a clean and low-carbon direction, focusing on quality and efficiency, taking scientific and technological innovation as the guide and intensifying reform as a means to prevent and control risks, transform and develop, and improve operational efficiency. The power generation is expected to reach 410 billion kWh, with a goal to build a world-class listed power generation company so as to further enhance its competitiveness and create more value for its shareholders.

Appendix: Consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries for 2020 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,357 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,948 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

As at
December 31, 2020

  

 

As at
December 31, 2019
 

RMB

  

US$

  

RMB
           

ASSETS

          

Non-current assets

          

Property, plant and equipment

300,171,142

  

46,003,945

  

285,622,907

Right-of-use assets

18,292,074

  

2,803,426

  

17,168,072

Investments in associates and joint ventures

22,375,377

  

3,429,229

  

20,783,259

Investment property

647,471

  

99,231

  

671,710

Other equity instrument investments

664,946

  

101,909

  

779,218

Land use rights

-

  

-

  

-

Power generation licenses

3,954,983

  

606,137

  

4,149,468

Mining rights

1,611,486

  

246,975

  

1,577,505

Deferred income tax assets

2,699,395

  

413,707

  

2,160,187

Derivative financial assets

74,554

  

11,426

  

16,376

Goodwill

14,738,016

  

2,258,734

  

15,934,955

Other non-current assets

18,537,583

  

2,841,052

  

18,605,005
           

Total non-current assets

383,767,027

  

58,815,771

  

367,468,662
           

Current assets

          

Inventories

6,602,459

  

1,011,887

  

8,883,183

Other receivables and assets

7,308,077

  

1,120,029

  

6,217,763

Accounts receivables

38,215,715

  

5,856,904

  

32,268,939

Contract assets

29,678

  

4,548

  

30,466

Derivative financial assets

110,179

  

16,886

  

74,911

Bank balances and cash

13,871,523

  

2,125,936

  

13,306,139

Assets held for sale

-

  

-

  

-
           

Total current assets

66,137,631

  

10,136,191

  

60,781,401
           

Total assets

449,904,658

  

68,951,962

  

428,250,063

 

 

 

As at
December 31, 2020

  

 

As at
December 31, 2019
 

RMB

  

US$

  

RMB
           

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

          
           

Capital and reserves attributable to
equity holders of the Company

          

Share capital

15,698,093

  

2,405,875

  

15,698,093

Other equity instruments

48,419,779

  

7,420,770

  

25,127,821

Capital surplus

26,162,550

  

4,009,648

  

26,215,137

Surplus reserves

8,140,030

  

1,247,533

  

8,140,030

Currency translation differences

(738,927)

  

(113,248)

  

(54,812)

Retained earnings

32,164,398

  

4,929,485

  

33,677,466
           
 

129,845,923

  

19,900,063

  

108,803,735
           

Non-controlling interests

21,770,275

  

3,336,492

  

21,575,311
           

Total equity

151,616,198

  

23,236,555

  

130,379,046
           

Non-current liabilities

          

Long-term loans

112,077,395

  

17,176,876

  

115,364,598

Long-term bonds

20,382,405

  

3,123,788

  

28,487,115

Lease liabilities

3,805,635

  

583,248

  

4,279,925

Deferred income tax liabilities

3,002,527

  

460,164

  

3,137,791

Derivative financial liabilities

188,139

  

28,834

  

200,408

Other non-current liabilities

4,784,268

  

733,232

  

4,780,770
           

Total non-current liabilities

144,240,369

  

22,106,142

  

156,250,607
           

Current liabilities

          

Accounts payable and other liabilities

42,755,361

  

6,552,646

  

37,270,081

Contract liabilities

2,903,296

  

444,956

  

2,706,529

Taxes payable

2,044,869

  

313,395

  

2,101,617

Dividends payable

694,854

  

106,493

  

1,191,036

Derivative financial liabilities

106,862

  

16,378

  

250,300

Short-term bonds

5,002,877

  

766,736

  

9,025,535

Short-term loans

66,311,160

  

10,162,786

  

67,119,368

Current portion of long-term loans

19,808,313

  

3,035,803

  

18,658,114

Current portion of long-term bonds

12,678,511

  

1,943,097

  

2,799,808

Current portion of lease liabilities

1,676,711

  

256,971

  

432,745

Current portion of other non-current liabilities

65,277

  

10,004

  

65,277

Liabilities held for sale

-

  

-

  

-
           

Total current liabilities

154,048,091

  

23,609,265

  

141,620,410
           

Total liabilities

298,288,460

  

45,715,407

  

297,871,017
           

Total equity and liabilities

449,904,658

  

68,951,962

  

428,250,063

For the convenience of the reader, translation of amounts from Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (US$) has been made at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.5249 announced by the People's Bank of China on Dec 31, 2020. No representation is made that Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted into United States dollars at that rate as at Dec 31, 2020, or at any other certain rate.

 

 

For the twelve months ended Dec 31
 

2020

  

2019
 

RMB

  

US$

  

RMB
           
           

Operating revenue

169,446,338

  

25,969,185

  

174,009,401

Tax and levies on operations

(1,794,004)

  

(274,947)

  

(1,832,975)
           

Operating expenses

          

Fuel

(88,966,304)

  

(13,634,892)

  

(97,686,799)

Maintenance

(5,001,982)

  

(766,599)

  

(4,606,171)

Depreciation

(22,146,316)

  

(3,394,123)

  

(21,864,903)

Labor

(14,503,290)

  

(2,222,761)

  

(13,514,752)

Service fees on transmission and
transformer facilities of HIPDC

(95,894)

  

(14,697)

  

(95,067)

Purchase of electricity

(4,720,261)

  

(723,423)

  

(5,151,578)

Others

(20,300,072)

  

(3,111,169)

  

(16,879,425)
           

Total operating expenses

(155,734,119)

  

(23,867,664)

  

(159,798,695)
           

Profit from operations

11,918,215

  

1,826,574

  

12,377,731
           

Interest income

292,724

  

44,863

  

264,554
           

Financial expenses, net

          

 Interest expense

(9,200,612)

  

(1,410,077)

  

(10,762,718)

 Exchange loss and bank charges, net

100,643

  

15,424

  

(210,422)
           

Total financial expenses, net

(9,099,969)

  

(1,394,653)

  

(10,973,140)
           

Share of profits and losses of associates
and joint ventures

1,774,322

  

271,931

  

1,185,622

Gain/(Loss) on fair value changes of
financial assets/liabilities

(1,566)

  

(240)

  

36,667

Other investment income

(109,990)

  

(16,857)

  

228,026
           

Profit before income tax expense

4,773,736

  

731,618

  

3,119,460
           

Income tax expense

(2,163,173)

  

(331,526)

  

(2,011,255)
           

Net profit

2,610,563

  

400,092

  

1,108,205

 

 

 

For the 12 months ended Dec 31
 

2020

  

2019
 

RMB

  

US$

  

RMB
           

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

2,610,563

  

400,092

  

1,108,205
           

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

          
           

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

          

Fair value changes of other equity instrument
investments

(175,984)

  

(26,971)

  

(61,652)

Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint
ventures and associates

(178,501)

  

(27,357)

  

367,528

Income tax effect

43,996

  

6,743

  

15,413
           

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss:

          

Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint
ventures and associates

(4,348)

  

(666)

  

1,168

Cash flow hedges, net of tax:

          

Effective portion of changes in fair value of
hedging instruments arising during the year

(166,323)

  

(25,491)

  

264,691

Reclassification adjustments for gains included in the
consolidated statement of profit or loss

414,821

  

63,575

  

(119,793)

Exchange differences on translation
of foreign operations

(862,454)

  

(132,179)

  

128,494

Income tax effect

(42,245)

  

(6,474)

  

(24,962)
           

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

(971,038)

  

(148,820)

  

570,887
           

Total comprehensive income

1,639,525

  

251,272

  

1,679,092
           

Net profit attributable to:

          

– Equity holders of the Company

2,377,851

  

364,427

  

766,345

– Non-controlling interests

232,712

  

35,665

  

341,860
           

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

          

– Equity holders of the Company

1,599,471

  

245,133

  

1,498,013

– Non-controlling interests

40,054

  

6,139

  

181,079
           

Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary
shareholders of the Company (expressed in RMB
per share)

          

– Basic and diluted

0.04

  

0.01

  

0.01
           

For the convenience of the reader, translation of amounts from Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (US$) has been made at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.5249 announced by the People's Bank of China on Dec 31, 2020. No representation is made that Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted into United States dollars at that rate as at Dec 31, 2020, or at any other certain rate.