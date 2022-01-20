Huat with 8citement with Lendlease: Redeem unique red packets and stand to win up to $100k

Singapore, Jan 7 - Maneki-neko, a cherry blossom spotted fortune cat in a tiger's disguise, ushers in a kawaii Year of the Tiger across Lendlease managed malls - 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade & Paya Lebar Quarter.

Let the festivities begin with a quest to collect all four unique Maneki-neko red packets and try your luck at 'Huat's the Number', a game where players stand to win up to $200 million Plus$ - worth $100,000 Lendlease E-Voucher.

The renowned Maneki-neko fronts Lendlease's 2022 CNY campaign as a talisman of good fortune, and assumes four different personalities beckoning to prosperity, success and wealth across 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, and Paya Lebar Quarter.

The four kawaii Maneki-Nekos masquerading as fortune tigers adorned with eye-catching pink cherry blossoms welcome shoppers across the four malls. Snap pictures with the Maneki-neko for good luck and check out Chinese zodiac predictions for the Year of the Tiger. Shoppers can revel in the spring time festivities with the mall-wide decorations of cherry blossoms that represent a time for renewal and optimism. The Maneki-nekos will also be featured on a series of exclusive collectible red packets that can double up as decor.

PHOTO: 313@somerset

PHOTO: Jem

PHOTO: Parkway Parade

PHOTO: Paya Lebar Quarter

Usher in the New Year with collectible red packets

PHOTO: : 313@somerset

PHOTO: Jem

PHOTO: Parkway Parade

PHOTO: Paya Lebar Quarter

To redeem these limited-edition Kawaii Packs of Prosperity red packets, simply spend $80 (capped at a maximum of two same-day combined receipts, two redemptions a day) at the respective malls to redeem a pack of red packets in a single design! Visit all four Lendlease managed malls to collect all four designs. These red packets will be available from Jan 7 and while stocks last.

Stand to win up to $200 million Plus$ worth $100,000

PHOTO: Lendlease

From Jan 7 to Feb 28, Lendlease will be giving away a total of $2 million Plus$ (worth $100,000 Lendlease E-Voucher) to lucky shoppers via the Lendlease Plus mobile app. Begin your year of pawsperity with 'Huat's The Number'! Download the Lendlease Plus mobile app to play this exclusive game.*

How to qualify

● New Lendlease Plus Member: 1x Game Chance upon sign up + $5 Lendlease E-Voucher (upon keying in promo code LLPCNY22)

● Existing Lendlease Plus Members:

○ 1x Game Chance for receipt with minimum spend of $20 in a single receipt (each qualifying receipt transacted from Jan 7 to Feb 28 qualifies for one game chance only regardless of total amount spent),

○ 2x Game Chances for every successful referral,

○ 3x Game Chances for Premium Lendlease Plus mobile app members

● Each chance earned has a three day validity period or till Feb 28 11.59pm whichever is earlier.

How to play

PHOTO: Lendlease

PHOTO: Lendlease

PHOTO: Lendlease

In the first round, players will vie for a base of 1,000,000 Plus$ (worth $500 Lendlease E-Voucher) in the ingot.

● To win, players will attempt to unlock the gold ingot by guessing a combination of seven digits in a random sequence of the numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 only.

● With every failed attempt, the pot of Plus$ will increase by 10,000 Plus$, capped at 4,000,000 Plus$ (worth $2,000 Lendlease E-Voucher).

● If the ingot is yet to be unlocked, a missing number in the sequence will be unveiled every day at 12pm from the 4th day onwards, up to the fifth number on day seven before the number resets for the next week.

● The first winning entry will receive the total prize pool accumulated in the ingot which will be awarded to the winner's in-app wallet. Prizes are non-transferable and not exchangeable for cash, credit or otherwise.

● A new round will reopen at 12pm the next day, with a fresh pot of 1,000,000 Plus$.

The bountiful rewards don't stop here!

It's going to be a rewarding shopping experience at these Lendlease managed malls. Lendlease Plus Members who spend a nett minimum of $188 (capped at a maximum of three combined same-day receipts, two redemptions a day) from Jan 7 to Feb 15 and upload their receipts via the Lendlease Plus mobile app will receive a $10 Lendlease E-Voucher* to spend with loved ones this roaring New Year! What's more, shop with your Citi Credit Card to receive an additional $10 Lendlease E-Voucher!*

In addition, from Feb 2 - Feb 15, all receipts above $18 submitted via the Lendlease Plus mobile app will be entitled to 8X Plus$ (capped at 30,000 and 60,000 Plus$ for basic and premium members respectively), perfect for shopping at all four Lendlease managed malls with your loved ones this coming Lunar New Year.

Take advantage of each mall's unique promotions! At 313@somerset, simply spend $108 to get two-hour free parking (worth $6.42) or a $6 Grab Promo Code card while at Jem, with just 1,688 Plus$, Lendlease Plus Members will be able to redeem a $10 Ikea E-Voucher via the Lendlease Plus mobile app, great for new interior decor purchases to spruce up your pad for the new year.

With so much to eat, shop, do and win at these Lendlease managed malls, wait no longer and head down to kick-off your auspicious 2022!

*Terms and conditions apply. For more information about Lendlease's promotion, please visit here.