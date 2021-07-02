HUAWEI Ads welcomes Thailand advertising partners to explore joint business growth

A one-stop, programmatic ad platform to amplify brand messaging across Huawei's mobile ecosystem

BANGKOK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's mobile advertising division, HUAWEI Ads, is expanding its business in Thailand by introducing more partner support and diverse ad solutions, aiming to encourage local advertisers to onboard the platform and amplify their brand messages across the Huawei ecosystem.



HUAWEI Ads is a one-stop, programmatic advertising marketplace by Huawei Mobile Services. The platform provides diverse ad solutions and end-to-end support for advertisers to achieve joint business growth in the digital ad environment. Interested advertisers can visit https://bit.ly/HuaweiAdsAPACT to download the HUAWEI Ads media kit and book a demo session to learn more about the platform.

Launched in 2020 in the Asia-Pacific region, HUAWEI Ads is a one-stop, programmatic advertising marketplace tailored for Huawei devices. The service integrates with the underlying algorithms and architecture of Huawei devices, making it the most effective platform to reach Huawei's over 730 million global users across devices such as smartphones, PCs and tablets.

Through HUAWEI Ads, advertisers can choose from diverse ad options for placements within Huawei's native and third-party apps, according to their campaign objectives. Currently, HUAWEI Ads is integrated into more than 10,000 high-traffic third-party apps in APAC. Besides standard display ads, HUAWEI Ads also comes with innovative formats such as custom placements on AppGallery, Huawei's official app store, and new search ads on Petal Search.

The HUAWEI Ads platform supports real-time and programmatic biddings, and precise targeting features such as lookalike audiences and retargeting. This ensures that the advertiser's messages and placements are directed to the ideal users who fit their consumer demographics. Additionally, HUAWEI Ads provides tools such as Smart Bidding and Smart Banners, along with one-click installation links, to give advertisers more control over the ad settings.



In addition, all HUAWEI Ads inventories have integrated with the international standard Open Measure Software Development Kit (OM SDK). This is a set of software tools designed by IAB Tech Lab for facilitating third-party viewability of measurement data. OM SKD-enabled media helps generate uniform ad viewability reports for each ad placed in the app environment, providing HUAWEI Ads advertisers with accurate and consistent third-party independent data to better evaluate their ad performance and ensure fairness and transparency in the programmatic ad marketplace.

All-round support to nurture business growth

HUAWEI Ads also provides end-to-end support from the onboarding process to ad optimisation for Thai advertisers in a commitment to build a sustainable digital ad environment. Qualified advertisers and certified agencies in Thailand will be able to enjoy the following benefits:

Free advertising credit for direct advertisers that qualify for the trial programme

Rebates on media spend for eligible and certified agencies

certified agencies Dedicated support from the local team to guide through the onboarding process

Expert training on ad campaign setup and optimisation

New product beta testing opportunities for certified partners

