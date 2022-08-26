Huawei and Bank of China Jointly Win The Asian Banker's Award of Best Bank Infrastructure Technology Implementation in China

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finance China 2022" event organized by the prestigious international finance magazine The Asian Banker successfully commenced in Beijing on the 25th of August. Huawei and the Bank of China jointly won the Best Bank Infrastructure Technology Implementation in China in the category of Financial Technology Awards.

Huawei has shaped many innovative technological solutions by using its innovative ICT technologies and capacities and orchestrated cross-domain collaboration among technologies, helping financial institutions enhance their operational resilience and provide optimal user experience.

NoF+ is an Ethernet-enabled lossless storage network solution that applies NVMe, a high-speed read/write protocol dedicated to flash memory and IP networks. Customers can use this technology to build intelligent and lossless networks that sense network faults and facilitate cross-domain coordination. This solution will significantly increase the IOPS throughput performance compared to Fibre Channel (FC) networks.

Replacing FC with NoF+ significantly reduces data read and write latency within data centers. In addition, data can be transmitted without loss across data centers and over long distances thanks to the iLossless algorithm.

This solution can help networks proactively sense link status and fast switch storage algorithms in order to reduce the impact of network jitter on financial transactions, and reduce link switching time from minutes to seconds in case of failed transmissions.

Dr. Margaret Hu, President of Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei Global Digital Finance said, "We thank The Asian Banker for honoring us this significant award. Huawei will continue working with financial institutions and partners to conduct joint innovation and open collaboration. We will build innovative digital infrastructure that helps financial services grow and innovate. Our joint efforts will accelerate the financial industry's digital transformation."

To date, Huawei has served more than 2,000 financial customers in more than 60 countries and regions around the world, including 49 of the world's Top 100 banks. Learn more about Huawei's digital finance solutions:

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/industries/smart-finance