Huawei Announces AppGallery Christmas Rewards Winners with Prizes Worth Over RM250,000

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To wrap up 2021 and kickstart 2022 with a bang, Huawei announced the winners of its "Guess the Ornaments" AppGallery Rewards – Christmas Edition event that was hosted through December 2021. The first ten participants who guessed the ornaments right won enticing rewards from the campaign including Huawei smart devices, DJI Mavic 2, Nintendo Switch and the grand prize of a Proton x70 SUV.



AppGallery Rewards-Guess the Ornaments’ winners Ismat Nazarul Mat Isa and Hii Tung Yue won a Proton X70 SUV and HUAWEI Mystery Box respectively.

Proudly snagging up the 1st prize was Ismat Nazarul Mat Isa from Kuala Lumpur, where he walked away with a Proton X70 SUV worth over RM106,800. Recounting his experience as an AppGallery user, Ismat shared, "AppGallery provided me with all my daily essential apps include mobile banking apps, Grab, Mysejahtera and more that can be downloaded at the touch of my fingertips."

The second prize went to Hii Tung Yue from Sarawak, and he received the HUAWEI Mystery Box worth more than RM16,000. The mystery box consisted of a HUAWEI Matebook 14 i5 2021, HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, HUAWEI Mate Pad 11, HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro and HUAWEI Freebuds 4.

"Going into AppGallery is always a pleasant surprise. Besides downloading the latest apps, I get excited to try the in-app activities that are fun and engaging. I'm also able to share the activities with my family and friends, where we can have fun and even win something in the process. I'm looking forward to the festive period to see what's in store in AppGallery," said Hii.

"Congratulations to all the winners from the AppGallery Rewards' Guess the Ornaments, it is heartening to know that our users find synergy between our app offerings and their daily lives," says the Director of APAC Huawei Device Ecosystem, Rei Xiao. "Here at AppGallery, our goal is to offer a comprehensive digital experience to our users. With this in mind, we are committed to continuing to expand our app offerings to serve users' diverse needs."

Get Ready to Live Life with AppGAllery

AppGallery is now ready with a diverse and growing variety of local apps to cater to the vast majority of users' everyday life needs. Through the app market, users can find essential and popular apps across various categories such as:

Mobile Banking: Maybank2u, MAE by Maybank2u, CIMB Clicks Malaysia, GO by Bank Islam, allianceonline Mobile, HLB Connect, PB engage MY and RHB Mobile

Maybank2u, MAE by Maybank2u, CIMB Clicks Malaysia, GO by Bank Islam, allianceonline Mobile, HLB Connect, PB engage MY and RHB Mobile Contactless Payment: Boost, Fave, GrabPay (via the Grab app) , Touch 'n Go, Flexi Parking and Setel

Boost, Fave, GrabPay , Touch 'n Go, Flexi Parking and Setel Food Delivery: GrabFood (via the Grab app) , EASI, Foodpanda, ZUS Coffee and Tealive

GrabFood , EASI, Foodpanda, ZUS Coffee and Tealive Mobile Shopping: Lazada, Shopee MY, Lotus's Scan&Shop, MY Watsons, Carousell and Mudah.my

Lazada, Shopee MY, Lotus's Scan&Shop, MY Watsons, Carousell and Mudah.my Music & Video: Video streaming - Astro GO, iflix, HUAWEI Video, tonton; Cinema - Golden Screen Cinemas, TGV Cinemas and Dadi Cinema apps; Radio and podcast – SYOK

Video streaming - Astro GO, iflix, HUAWEI Video, tonton; Cinema - Golden Screen Cinemas, TGV Cinemas and Dadi Cinema apps; Radio and podcast – SYOK Travel & Booking: airasia super app, Malaysia Airlines, Traveloka, SOCAR and TREVO

airasia super app, Malaysia Airlines, Traveloka, SOCAR and TREVO Mobile Game: Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legend Bang Bang, Fishdom, Gardenscapes, Evony: The King's Return and Piggy GO - Clash of Coin

Besides continuously release high-quality apps into the platform to serve a comprehensive lifestyle needs, AppGallery also partners with local app brands to provide users with exclusive vouchers and offers. Users can also look forward to exclusive giveaways and campaigns from the platform for an enhanced experience.

To learn more about AppGallery app offerings, please visit: https://appgallery.huawei.com/Featured