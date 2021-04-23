HUAWEI AppGallery kickstarts the summer for Hong Kong users with cashbacks and exciting prizes to be won

HONG KONG, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app market for Huawei devices, today unveiled the Summer Cashback Deal as it looks to kickstart the summer fun. From 22 April to 21 May, 2021, users will enjoy a host of rewards including up to 50% of cashbacks from in-app purchases and gift packs on selected mobile games – with top spenders standing a chance to win exciting prizes such as the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, HUAWEI P40 Pro, HUAWEI MatePad Pro, and HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i.



From 22 April to 21 May 2021, enter HUAWEI AppGallery to join Summer Cashback Deal and enjoy up to 50% cashback from in-app purchases and exciting prizes.

The cashback promotion applies to all apps and games downloaded from AppGallery and pay through HUAWEI IAP. The cashback promotion will be separated into two tiers, new users will be entitled up to 50% instant cashback on their first purchase, while regular users will enjoy 20% cashbacks on subsequent in-app purchases – up to 20 times a day. Upon making the purchase, users will receive their cashback rewards instantly via HUAWEI Coupons, valid for future purchases on the HUAWEI AppGallery.

Top Spender Rewards

Along with cashback rewards for their in-app purchases, AppGallery users will also be eligible to win exciting Huawei products through the top spender rewards. Winners will be announced within 30 days after the event ends on HMS official Facebook fanpage, with the competition cut-off at 21 May 2021, 11:59pm local time.

The top 10 winners will receive premium prizes as listed below:

Top Spender Rewards Leaderboard Position Prize 1st Place HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro 2nd Place HUAWEI P40 Pro 3rd Place HUAWEI MatePad Pro 4th to 10th Place HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

Mobile Gaming Giftpacks

Avid mobile gamers on the HUAWEI AppGallery will also receive complimentary gift packs during the campaign period. Available for selected apps, the promotion will include some of the most popular mobile gaming titles such as Slam Dunk, State of Survival (SOS), Lords Mobile and Free Fire. The giftpacks is exclusively available for mobile gamers who downloaded the game via HUAWEI AppGallery. Users can view the claimed giftpacks from AppGallery's Gift Center.

The campaign begins on 22 April 2021 and will close at 21 May 2021. For more information on the HUAWEI AppGallery Summer Cashback Deal, you can visit https://bit.ly/3eqsqiO.