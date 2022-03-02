BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppTouch has been unveiled to global app developers at the Mobile World Congress 2022 held in Barcelona this February. The platform helps developers distribute apps and games to a global user base and significantly grow their revenue by pooling resources from global mobile carriers and automotive enterprises. AppTouch has partnered with over 60 carriers serving 40+ countries and regions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific region. As of December 2021, AppTouch had helped developers reach more than 400 million users around the world.



HUAWEI AppTouch Debuts at MWC 2022, Works with Carriers to Help Apps Reach Global Users with Five Key Advantages

Five Key Advantages of the HUAWEI AppTouch Platform

One-point access for global distribution: Developers only need to upload their apps in AppGallery Connect, to distribute them via both the AppGallery and AppTouch platform.

Developers only need to upload their apps in AppGallery Connect, to distribute them via both the AppGallery and AppTouch platform. Support for a diverse range of smart devices: The AppTouch distribution platform supports a broad array of smart devices, including those involved in telematics, encompassing a number of different brands, to help developers reach more users across the globe.

The AppTouch distribution platform supports a broad array of smart devices, including those involved in telematics, encompassing a number of different brands, to help developers reach more users across the globe. Enriched promotional channels: HUAWEI AppTouch has partnered with local carriers to leverage their abundant promotion resources, including pre-installation on carrier-branded phones, store promotions, data-free downloads, and SMS marketing, which in turn ensures that developer apps are available to hundreds of millions of users.

HUAWEI AppTouch has partnered with local carriers to leverage their abundant promotion resources, including pre-installation on carrier-branded phones, store promotions, data-free downloads, and SMS marketing, which in turn ensures that developer apps are available to hundreds of millions of users. Localized operations, with precision user targeting: Huawei has set up a number of regional operations centers outside the Chinese mainland, and recruited more than 2000 experienced operations personnel, more than half of whom are local employees, and have in-depth knowledge of local markets. They are tasked with helping developers localize their products and operations.

Huawei has set up a number of regional operations centers outside the Chinese mainland, and recruited more than 2000 experienced operations personnel, more than half of whom are local employees, and have in-depth knowledge of local markets. They are tasked with helping developers localize their products and operations. One-stop settlement service: The AppTouch platform offers comprehensive data analysis and settlement services, via a seamless global taxation/finance platform.

Joint Operations Strategies that Boost Monetization

AppTouch comes with two joint operations modes, joint operations for apps and membership. Joint operations for apps involve single purchases, such as traditional paid downloads and in-app purchases; joint operations for membership, also known as the AppTouch VIP Service, aggregates premium content for users to subscribe to on a periodic basis, so they can enjoy access to apps free of charge, as well as ads and in-app purchases.

AppTouch has been essential to the success of games like Stickman Rope Hero and Bike Blast. Since joining the AppTouch membership program, Stickman Rope Hero's revenue grew by a staggering 1813% between December 2020 and November 2021, and Bike Blast's revenue grew by 707%.

Thanks to AppTouch, developers can now harness powerful capabilities to reach global users in the most efficient and effective manner possible. AppTouch will continue to reach out to more and more developers to explore new app monetization opportunities.

To learn more about AppTouch, please visit HUAWEI Developers (huawei.com)