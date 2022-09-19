Huawei, ASEAN Foundation call for collective actions in APAC digital talent cultivation

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, working with ASEAN Foundation, hosted the Asia Pacific Digital Talent Summit in Bangkok on Monday, as part of its annual flagship event Huawei Connect.

Themed "Cultivate Talents, Unleash Digital", the summit brings together stakeholders from the government, academia, and the industry to explore the paths of building a future-ready ICT talent pool and unleashing digital potential in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his welcome speech, Ekkaphab Phanthavong, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Socio-Cultural Community, said: "This summit is essential to forge discussions and efforts on how we can cultivate innovative ICT talents in the region, identify their current status, address digital adversities and inequalities, and determine the step forward."

Dr. Yang Mee Eng, Executive Director of ASEAN Foundation hopes that "Through the summit, we will bring key stakeholders across the region to enhance consensus, tackle difficulties, and take ample actions to resolve digital gaps, cultivate innovative talents, and unleash digital transformation for the region."

Meanwhile, government officials from the region shared best practices in digital talent cultivation. Prof. Nizam, Director General of Higher Education of Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of Indonesia, pointed out: "In Indonesia, we are transforming our education system to be digitally ready and developing a talent pool of digital technology through multiple initiatives."

Sok Puthyvuth, Secretary of State, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications of Cambodia, said: "Cambodia has begun including digital subjects into school curriculum, leveraging online platforms, and establishing community tech centers for students. Meanwhile, we have worked with vocational training schools in providing digital training for those already in the workforce."

Professor GUO Yike, Vice-President, Hong Kong Baptist University introduced to the audience the world's first AI ensemble, Turing AI Orchestra (TAIO). "TAIO will promote transdisciplinary education to the next generation." He said. Professor Hitoshi Yamada, Former Vice-President of Yokohama National University in Japan, talked about how international exchange can transform digital talent development.

Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, explained Huawei's talent strategy in the region: "Nearly all Asia Pacific countries are empowering ICT talents especially young people to boost digital economy. As a global company rooted in local markets, Huawei will keep strengthening the talent ecosystem through leadership, skill, and knowledge."

The speeches were followed by a panel featuring digital inclusion and for post-pandemic Recovery. Michele Wucker, global best-selling author of "The Gray Rhino", gave her take on how to boost youth's participation in policymaking to support digital inclusion. Iona Dominique, one of the members of the winning team of APAC Seeds for the Future Tech4All Competition, shared her project of helping disabled job seekers land a job with cloud and AI.

"Collective actions among private sector, academia and the government could contribute towards digital inclusion in this era," said Professor Guo Song from Hong Kong Polythecnic University.