Huawei Asia Pacific ISP Summit: Shaping an All-Optical, Intelligent Internet for 2030

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Asia Pacific ISP Summit, Huawei put forward its latest strategy of "Diving into the Asia Pacific, Shaping an All-Optical, Intelligent Internet", bolstering the ISP industry as the critical foundation of the Intelligent World 2030. The summit, joined by business leaders and partners, also featured discussions on Asia-Pacific's all-optical trend and progress of home broadband, integrated bearer, and cloud-managed campuses, creating new values for the industry.

Green, all-optical, and intelligent connectivity are the major trends in the ISP industry. When describing the Network 2030 Framework in the strategy, Brandon Wu, CTO of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business, said it should AI-native, cubic broadband network, and deterministic experience, and meet the security and green requirements.

Huawei's technology and solutions will continue to evolve in power-saving and emission reduction, fueling innovation for more Asia-Pacific enterprises.

During the summit, Huawei brought together ISP from several Asia-Pacific countries to share how innovations in Internet infrastructure innovation can help bridge the digital divide and develop the digital economy in the region. For example, Huawei helped an ISP in Nepal transform in home broadband market; in Indonesia, Huawei built cloud connectivity and integrated bearer; and in Thailand, Huawei worked with local partners in innovating managed service provider (MSP) and campus management through enterprise cloud.

The Asia-Pacific ISP industry has seen remarkable growth in recent years. As envisaged by Aarion Wang, Senior Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group, the Intelligent World 2030 will see a more important role for ISP as both a foundation of the digital world and a source of global economic recovery.

For the exhibition part, Huawei showcased some of its recently released solutions for the ISP industry, including FTTR (Fiber to the Room) for the home scenario, and NetEngine 8000 that integrates multiple service capabilities. These solutions will accelerate the transformation to all-optical, intelligent Internet in the Asia-Pacific region.

Huawei will continue to innovate in green, all-optical, and intelligent Internet infrastructure, to boost the sustainable development of the digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region. With extensive experience in data center networks, data center interconnection, intelligent computing, and public cloud, Huawei is in a unique position to create new values together with customers in the Internet industry.