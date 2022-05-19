HUAWEI CLOUD AND CHAINUP PTE LTD ESTABLISH PARTNERSHIP FOR TRANSFORMATIONAL BUSINESS GROWTH IN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

HUAWEI CLOUD has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ChainUp Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CLOUD, the cloud service brand of the Huawei marquee, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based ChainUp Pte Ltd at the Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022, in the Marina Bay Sands.

The MoU serves as the first step for HUAWEI CLOUD and ChainUp, to jointly promote the application and development of blockchain technology within the burgeoning FinTech ecosystem in Singapore.

Leveraging their respective expertise and networks, HUAWEI CLOUD and ChainUp will be collaborating with various marketing events and activities in the blockchain industry to maximize their impact in the space.

About HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider, which brings Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organisations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world. HUAWEI CLOUD is also committed to bringing affordable, effective, and reliable cloud and AI services through technological innovation.

For more information please visit: https://www.huaweicloud.com/

About ChainUp

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp Group is a leader in developing blockchain technology infrastructure and digital assets ecosystem solutions. ChainUp has relentlessly strived to enhance a number of maturing product lines, such as digital asset trading systems, fiat on-ramp, wallet, security, digital assets custody and investment. We have built an end-to-end closed industrial loop of technical services, innovative research and development, and traffic-commercialisation.

At present, ChainUp has provided blockchain technology services to 1000+ clients in both blockchain and traditional industries in more than 30 countries and regions with coverage of over 60 million end users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.