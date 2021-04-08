HUAWEI CLOUD Announces Its Product Release Plan in 2021, Providing Ubiquitous Cloud and Intelligence for All

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 8, 2021, the second HUAWEI CLOUD TechWave Global Technology Summit, with the theme, "Inclusive Innovation", was held in Shenzhen. Participants discussed cutting-edge technologies, including cloud-native, distributed cloud, and audio-video technologies, sharing ideas about industry innovation. Bruno Zhang, CTO of HUAWEI CLOUD, introduced the upgrade of full-stack cloud-native technologies, the HUAWEI CLOUD 2021 product release plan, and the distributed cloud product portfolio, providing ubiquitous cloud and intelligence for all.

"At the end of last year, HUAWEI CLOUD released the Cloud Native 2.0 concept and solution, which were widely recognized by customers and partners. In 2021, HUAWEI CLOUD will continue to innovate and upgrade the full-stack cloud-native technical capabilities. By combining cloud-native and distributed cloud technologies, we will help enterprises deliver full-stack cloud-native capabilities wherever needed by services, providing ubiquitous cloud and full-stack intelligence," said Bruno Zhang, CTO of HUAWEI CLOUD.



Bruno Zhang, CTO of HUAWEI CLOUD

Jacqueline Shi,President of Global Marketing and Sales Service Dept,Cloud&AI, announced the launch of the international HUAWEI CLOUD Internet-Oriented Carnival. The carnival starts in Shenzhen, with technical support and ¥100 million coupons ready to be given out to local Internet and cloud-native enterprises.

The HUAWEI CLOUD Internet-Oriented Carnival will be held all over the world. It will be held in 10 cities in Chinese mainland, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and cities in Sichuan, Jiangsu, Fujian, Zhejiang, Hunan, and Hubei. It will also be held in Hong Kong, Singapore, Latin America, and South Africa.

Announcing the New Product Release Plan in 2021 to Provide Ubiquitous Cloud and Intelligence Services

At the summit, HUAWEI CLOUD announced the new product release plan in 2021. HUAWEI CLOUD released a distributed cloud product portfolio (including Intelligent EdgeSite [IES]), next-generation compute instance, Operator Service Center (OSC), SoftWare Repository for Container (SWR), Container Insight Engine (CIE), ultra-low latency live broadcast, free view, and cloud webinar. Dozens of services in the cloud infrastructure, AI enablement, application enablement, data enablement, and audio-video fields will be released as well.

HUAWEI CLOUD is the first in the industry to provide the Cloud Native 2.0 solution and is continuously upgrading its full-stack cloud native capabilities. HUAWEI CLOUD and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) jointly released the Cloud Native 2.0 White Paper, facilitating the prosperity of the cloud-native industry. HUAWEI CLOUD and partners jointly released OSC to implement unified governance of cloud-native services throughout the lifecycle. CIE can comprehensively check application health. SWR is upgraded to quickly deploy images and elastically scale services.

"With distributed cloud products, HUAWEI CLOUD delivers full-stack cloud-native capabilities to be close to services and supports all scenarios, providing ubiquitous cloud and full-stack intelligence for new cloud-native enterprises," said Bruno Zhang, CTO of HUAWEI CLOUD.

HUAWEI CLOUD Combines Distributed Cloud with Cloud-native Technologies to Create a New Paradigm for Cloud Infrastructure

"By combining distributed cloud with cloud-native technologies, HUAWEI CLOUD has created a new paradigm for cloud infrastructure to help industries quickly complete full cloudification and gain full-stack intelligence capabilities. Based on the QingTian architecture, we provide efficient, agile, and open cloud-native infrastructure. On the distributed cloud, services can be delivered to wherever needed. AI is used throughout the service process," said Gao Jianghai, President of HUAWEI CLOUD Infrastructure Services.

The distributed cloud product portfolio consists of the distributed cloud infrastructure and cloud services. The two parts fully collaborate to serve many Internet enterprises and large- and medium-sized governments and enterprises. Distributed cloud infrastructure includes the central region, dedicated regions, Intelligent EdgeCloud (IEC), deployed in hotspots; Intelligent EdgeSite (IES), deployed in enterprise equipment rooms; and Intelligent EdgeFabric (IEF), which supports a wide range of edge devices. Collaborative distributed cloud services include basic services, audio-video, data, AIoT, and office collaboration services, as well as a unified enterprise IT governance framework.

All these enable enterprises to use a single distributed cloud for all business scenarios. Users can easily and securely access a distributed network, and can enjoy a stable experience in a consistent runtime. On a ubiquitous cloud, enterprises can implement refined management with a single management system.

Cloud-native Video Services Improve User Experience and Accelerate Innovation

Many industries are raising high requirements for video cloud services. Cloud-native video services are developed to meet such requirements. Based on cloud-native technologies and incorporating years of experience with audio-video services, HUAWEI CLOUD has constructed a new type of audio-video media network for innovative new services, for example, real-time audio-video services, ultra-low-latency live broadcast services, and webinars. This new network is accelerating enterprise service innovation and intelligent upgrade.

"Cloud-native video services are born and developed on the cloud, and benefit from the cloud. Cloud-native video service features include full process cloudification, high resource efficiency, excellent SLAs, and AI integration. They deliver the ultimate experience and drive innovation in the video industry," said Xue Hao, Director of Connectivity and Collaboration Product Dept.

Inclusive Innovation Accelerates Intelligent Upgrade

At the summit, Huawei customers, including the Mengxiang Group, Chinafocus.net, Vanke, and Aixuexi shared their experiences with innovation and intelligent upgrade based on HUAWEI CLOUD.

Mengxiang Group: By using more than 50 cloud-native services, such as HUAWEI CLOUD containers, databases, AI, and big data, the company greatly reduced O&M costs, improved development efficiency, and developed more innovative services. HUAWEI CLOUD provides real-time monitoring and alarms, and efficient service recovery capabilities to ensure service continuity and stability.

Chinafocus.net: The company provides an immersive reading experience based on HUAWEI CLOUD IES, which is locally deployed to minimize latency. Advanced VR capabilities on the cloud can be provisioned to devices within minutes. Devices can obtain the latest VR content from the cloud in real time, improving the reading experience.

Vanke: Vanke's AI-assisted drawing review service is based on HUAWEI CLOUD. To handle peak-hour traffic, the service can be scaled fast, launching 1,000 new containers in 30 seconds. Intelligent task scheduling based on HUAWEI CLOUD containers improves AI image review efficiency and accuracy. Different containerized services have different peak and off-peak hours, so they are deployed together to maximize resource utilization.

Aixuexi: Based on the HUAWEI CLOUD real-time audio-video service CloudRTC, Aixuexi built an all-scenario, fully interactive, real-time video platform. Users can take part in interactive online courses with ultra-low latency. An online classroom can have tens of thousands of guests and support interaction between thousands of learners. Video content is clear and smooth, regardless of the network conditions.

In addition to keynote speeches, the summit included five sub-forums on topics including distributed cloud, cloud-native, data service, hybrid cloud, and audio-video services. Customers from multiple industries, such as China Merchants Bank, Bank of Beijing, Shenzhen Metro, and Henan Electric Power, attended the summit to discuss the latest trends in cutting-edge technologies and new ways of enabling intelligent upgrade for their respective industries. The HUAWEI CLOUD TechWave Global Technology Summit will be held in more cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, to promote inclusive innovation.