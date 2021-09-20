HUAWEI CLOUD GaussDB(for Redis) Releases Version with Dual Updates

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CLOUD, a division of Huawei, announced its new version of GaussDB (for Redis) that supports the Lua script and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) on September 8. The new kernel also improves the product experience from multiple dimensions such as performance, upgrade, and monitoring. Service design is now more flexible and access to the public network more secure.

GaussDB(for Redis) is a distributed, enterprise-class, key-value database service. Launched by HUAWEI CLOUD. It is fully compatible with the Redis protocol over multiple data types. Built on cloud-native architecture and compute and storage decoupling, GaussDB(for Redis) introduces value-added functions to help enterprises lower their costs and improve service reliability, a critical need especially in developing businesses.

Lua script: more flexible service design

Users can now preset logic and run multiple commands in combination for dynamic service design. Full compatibility with open-source Redis means that working with the script is as easy with HUAWEI CLOUD. Users compile a group of commands in a Lua script and execute the script in GaussDB(for Redis) to achieve atomic operations.

GaussDB(for Redis) Lua scripts have the following performance advantages over their Redis Cluster equivalents:

Request blocking is not likely to occur during script execution. GaussDB(for Redis) instances have more fine-grained data shards, and each shard has the capability of executing commands using multiple threads.

GaussDB(for Redis) instances have more fine-grained data shards, and each shard has the capability of executing commands using multiple threads. Side effects of script replication are eliminated. Open-source Redis master-slave script replication restricts functions such as the time module and random commands. The newly implemented kernel of GaussDB(for Redis) has no such restrictions, making service design easier.

Open-source Redis master-slave script replication restricts functions such as the time module and random commands. The newly implemented kernel of GaussDB(for Redis) has no such restrictions, making service design easier. Strong consistency is assured. In high-concurrency scenarios, GaussDB(for Redis) ensures data consistency and prevents dirty reads from multi-point service access.

Lua scripts play a key role in certain business scenarios. For example, the order system requires a user not to have a negative balance, while the inventory system needs to avoid overselling. Lua scripts ensure the atomic semantics of "query+deduction". GaussDB(for Redis) combines Lua scripts with strong consistency.

SSL encryption: more secure public network access

GaussDB(for Redis) encrypts connections between clients and databases. The SSL certificate downloaded from the HUAWEI CLOUD management console and an SSL client (for example, Redis-cli 6.0) are everything a user needs to establish a secure and reliable connection with the instance.

On the console, users can enable or disable SSL at any time. If the connection mode is switched, the old connection is disconnected to maintain security.

GaussDB(for Redis) SSL outperforms open-source Redis 6.0 SSL in the following ways:

Better performance : After SSL is enabled, the performance loss of GaussDB(for Redis) is only 15%.

: After SSL is enabled, the performance loss of GaussDB(for Redis) is only 15%. Multi-thread compatibility: Enabling SSL does not affect the multi-thread concurrency capability of GaussDB(for Redis). Open-source Redis does not allow SSL and multi-thread concurrency to be enabled at the same time.

In some scenarios, services need to access databases from the public network or even outside China. It is important to ensure the security of core data storage and database connections. The new version of GaussDB(for Redis) greatly improves public network access security.

GaussDB(for Redis) core values:

As a cloud-native key-value database, GaussDB (for Redis) has the following advantages over open-source Redis:

Cost reduced by more than 75% : Full flush to disk and efficient capacity utilization

: Full flush to disk and efficient capacity utilization High stability : Superlative fault tolerance ( N-1 reliability)

: Superlative fault tolerance ( reliability) High reliability : Three-copy data for zero data loss

: Three-copy data for zero data loss Strong consistency : Dirty reads prevented during multi-point access.

: Dirty reads prevented during multi-point access. Write resistance : All writeable nodes thanks to multi-thread design

: All writeable nodes thanks to multi-thread design High scalability: Scale out in minutes and scale up in seconds

GaussDB(for Redis) has transformed enterprise-class applications such as gaming, e-commerce, recommendations, social media, and Internet of Things (IoT). Our newly released Lua script and SSL connection encryption functions are more momentum for enterprise digital transformation. To experience more cloud services, please visit our official website.

For more info, please visit: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/?ned