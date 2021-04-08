HUAWEI CLOUD Internet-Oriented Carnival - First Stop: Shenzhen, with More Cities around the World Coming Soon

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021 HUAWEI CLOUD TechWave Global Technology Summit, Ms. Jacqueline Shi, President of Global Marketing and Sales Service Dept,Cloud&AI, today announced the launch of the 2021 HUAWEI CLOUD Internet-Oriented Carnival, a program dedicated to advancing cloud & intelligent transformation of Internet companies in cities around the world, with Shenzhen as the first stop.



HUAWEI CLOUD TechWave 2021, the second year of this event, include an offline global technology summit and a number of online "special days", with the mission to drive industry upgrade by sharing and spreading the latest innovations.

The HUAWEI CLOUD Internet-Oriented Carnival in Shenzhen will provide a cloud support fund of CNY100 million to accelerate the cloud journey of Internet companies in Shenzhen.

The HUAWEI CLOUD Internet-Oriented Carnival will be launched all over the world, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and cities in Sichuan, Jiangsu, Fujian, Zhejiang, Hunan, and Hubei in Mainland China, plus Hong Kong, Singapore, Latin America, and South Africa.

During the HUAWEI CLOUD Internet-Oriented Carnival, HUAWEI CLOUD will be working with partners to develop tailored solutions to empower Internet companies, by leveraging the leading technologies and practices showcased during the TechWave summit. HUAWEI CLOUD will also be providing Internet companies with a range of dedicated support, including services, resources, and platforms, to help them reap the benefits of technology and advance intelligent upgrade.

In terms of technological innovation, HUAWEI CLOUD has launched dedicated joint innovation programs under which they can join forces with partners and startups to develop new applications and solutions. In terms of product promotion, HUAWEI CLOUD provides dedicated channels on Featured Products Mall and Huawei AppGallery to help partners quickly reach a larger market. In terms of service support, HUAWEI CLOUD provides dedicated services, including cloud roadmap recommendations and technical trainings, to smoothen the cloud journey for Internet companies.

HUAWEI CLOUD Internet-Oriented Carnival @Shenzhen will offer the following to businesses in Shenzhen:

First, solid discounts on three major categories of resources, dedicated enablement programs, and a cloud support fund of CNY100 million.

Second, dedicated packages for AI development, audio and video, and game development.

Third, discounts on five of the most commonly used cloud product packages.

Last but not the least, dedicated programs that support innovation and technology upgrade, through which you can communicate and work with HUAWEI CLOUD and experts in the industry to develop joint solutions.

HUAWEI CLOUD Internet Carnival started in July 2019, and, so far, it has been launched in 10 cities in China with robust local Internet industry. Joined by over 200 industry organizations, the program has empowered over 2,500 medium and large Internet companies and over 230,000 SMEs, plus over 1 million developers.