Huawei Cloud to Launch the Indonesia Region

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Huawei Cloud Indonesia Summit kicked off in Jakarta today. Themed "Building the Cloud Foundation for an Intelligent Indonesia", this Summit invites local industry leaders, experts, partners, and the media to exchange ideas on promoting the digital economy and building a robust digital ecosystem. At the event, Huawei Cloud announced that a new Region will be launched in Indonesia this year. This Region comes with the 3AZ DR architecture, and has obtained the Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) level-6 certification. Over 60 new cloud services will also be launched to offer premium user experience for e-commerce, short video platforms, online gaming, and insurance & finance.

The digitalization expertise of Huawei Cloud and its 3 million customers worldwide, coupled with the new services built on constant R&D investment, enables Huawei Cloud to fulfill its digital commitment in Indonesia. Huawei Cloud works with local partners to build a digital ecosystem of shared innovation and success.

Huawei Cloud: In Indonesia, For Indonesia

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered an opening speech. Ms. Shi announced that Huawei Cloud will implement the latest global strategy "Everything as a Service" in Indonesia, that is, Infrastructure as a Service, Technology as a Service, and Expertise as a Service. She noted that Huawei Cloud will help local enterprises digitally transform, enable partners to grow, and empower startups to succeed. Huawei Cloud will also build the best platform for developers, a platform to transfer knowledge and skills, and provide the latest tech to help Indonesia cultivate the most needed talent for the digital economy. Huawei Cloud will provide the most advanced cloud services, including Cloud Native, AI, pre-training model, database and big data, to help local businesses stay relevant and reduce costs.



Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Marketing and Sales Service

Jacky Chen, CEO of Huawei Indonesia, highlighted "In Indonesia, For Indonesia" in his keynote speech. Building the cloud foundation for an intelligent Indonesia is a new initiative of Huawei Cloud to fulfill its commitment for the country. Huawei Cloud has earned the trust of many major logistics and media companies in Indonesia. With more investment in the local data center, Huawei Cloud believes that more government organizations, financial institutions, energy companies, carriers, and e-commerce platforms in Indonesia will choose to work with Huawei Cloud.



Jacky Chen, CEO of Huawei Indonesia

Huawei Cloud: Dives into Digital and Shares Expertise

Huawei Cloud has become the fastest growing cloud service provider in the Asia Pacific. Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC, announced at the Summit that the Indonesia Region will be launched this year together with implementable marketing and industry initiatives.



Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC

Huawei Cloud is committed to continuously advancing the cloud native infrastructure. This infrastructure is equipped with efficient and scalable resources, providing the local Internet customers with faster service rollout and automated operations. detikNetwork, Indonesia's largest media group, has joined hands with Huawei Cloud to provide premium livestreaming for 200 million users nationwide.

By integrating the digitalization expertise, Huawei proposed a six-dimensional digital transformation framework with 70 metrics. Huawei Cloud serves government organizations, financial institutions, telecom companies, and other large enterprises in the Asia Pacific. Huawei Cloud is also building an AI national marine platform in Indonesia with a local partner. This platform streamlines fishery to provide sustainable and digital services to 2 million fishers.

Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) and Indonesian Telematics Society (Mastel) shared how they drive the local digital economy through cloud adoption.

Inka Yusgiantoro, Head of the Financial Services Sector Research Department of OJK, said that cloud technology adoption is a double-edged sword that brings both opportunities and risks. Promoting trustworthiness is critical and a key strategy to accelerate the digital transformation as well as contain cyber risks. Government agencies, financial institutions, and tech providers like Huawei Cloud need to enhance collaboration. As the digital world is becoming increasingly interconnected, common rules and policies need to be established to address emerging issues and foster interoperability in the financial ecosystem in Indonesia.



Inka Yusgiantoro, Head of Financial Services Sector Research Department of OJK

Sarwoto Atmosutarno, Chairman of Mastel, indicated that Huawei Cloud's data center in Indonesia will provide powerful cloud infrastructure resources to implement cutting-edge technologies such as big data analytics and AI, integrating the telecom industry with the digital economy.



Sarwoto Atmosutarno, Chairman of Mastel

Huawei Cloud: Continuously Invests in R&D for Accessible

Technology Innovations

The One Global Network built by Huawei Cloud will bring customers, partners, and developers premium cloud services and a consistent experience. In the Asia Pacific region, Huawei Cloud has built local nodes in Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, and Malaysia. Nearly one thousand service engineers, O&M experts, and project managers are stationed in this region to ease cloud migration for customers. Coming with the new 3AZ DR architecture, the Indonesia Region will achieve workload switchover in minutes with zero data loss.

With USD20 billion spent on R&D each year, Huawei cumulates the knowledge and achievements of 100,000 engineers to strengthen its industry-leading platform and ensure constant innovation on the cloud. Jonathan Zhou, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, unveiled eight innovative services at the event, including Huawei Cloud CCE Turbo, Ubiquitous Cloud Native Service (UCS), GaussDB, MRS, DWS, Low Latency Live (LLL), and Pangu wave model. Pangu wave model shortens wave prediction from hours to seconds, and the error of wave height prediction is less than 10 cm. This is the first time the services are announced for implementation in Indonesia.



Jonathan Zhou, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Marketing

Huawei Cloud: Cultivates Talent and a Digital Ecosystem for Shared Innovation and Success

At the Summit, Huawei Cloud unveiled the "Go Cloud, Go Global" plan. This plan aims to enable partners with joint solutions and marketing campaigns. Huawei Cloud will share its localized experience acquired in the services for more than 170 countries and regions, as well as insight into businesses and industries in major regions, and contribute its technologies and solutions to a global ecosystem. Such effort will help more enterprises use cloud better and go global more successfully.

The Spark Program initiated in 2020 aims to support startups in the Asia Pacific. Now it has become a leading program in the regional startup ecosystem, with more than 80 startups joining over the past two years. The newly launched Indonesia Spark Program is expected to recruit and support 100 startups and 5,000 developers in the country in the coming two years. Leo Jiang, Chief Digital Officer of Huawei Cloud APAC, said that the Spark Program is one of the largest entrepreneurship acceleration platforms in Asia, with a mission to grow startups into unicorns in the future.



Huawei Cloud launched the Indonesia Spark Program

The Asia Pacific is a key region for Huawei Cloud, and Indonesia is one of the major countries in the region. Here Huawei Cloud works with more than 500 local partners to provide cloud services and solutions for hundreds of customers in more than 10 industries, including logistics, media, finance, and government service. The future will be a future with cloud, digital, and intelligence. Huawei Cloud hopes to work and grow together with more local customers and partners to build the foundation for the digital economy of Indonesia.