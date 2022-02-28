HUAWEI CLOUD Presents an Intelligent World with Everything as a Service at MWC 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the opening day of MWC Barcelona 2022, where HUAWEI CLOUD is showcasing its various technological innovations and achievements. Highlighting its innovative concept of "Everything as a Service", HUAWEI CLOUD shares with global visitors -- as part of a host of exhibitions, forums, and keynotes -- its vision and commitment to building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world with ubiquitous cloud and pervasive intelligence.

HUAWEI CLOUD Commits to Building the Cloud Foundation for an Intelligent World

Ahead of this year's event, Mr. William Dong, Marketing Director of HUAWEI CLOUD, addressed global operators in a keynote speech under the theme of "Diving into Digital and Driving New Growth, with Everything as a Service".

The telecom industry has long been recognized as a pioneer in digitalization, and in recent years, cloud computing is shaping up to be a key technology for digitalization. Based on over 30 years of expertise in ICT technologies, products, and solutions, HUAWEI CLOUD provides global carriers with deployment modes built on cloud-native distributed architecture and multiple sales models.

"We are deeply engaged in digitalization as a service," said Mr. William Dong. "Alongside global carriers, HUAWEI CLOUD shares Huawei's outstanding technological innovations with enterprise customers to promote new growth in the carrier business."

Furthermore, Mr. Dong emphasized HUAWEI CLOUD's commitment to diving into digital and providing Everything as a Service through three pillars of service.

First, Infrastructure as a Service refers to the expansion of global data centers and networks for a seamless and accessible experience for customers around the world.

Second, Technology as a Service transforms R&D efforts into cutting-edge technologies and cloud services for customers, partners, and developers in a wide variety of industries. This tech includes cloud-native container cluster scheduling, machine learning, block chain, 5G network planning, and autonomous driving.

Third, Expertise as a Service draws from best practices in digital transformation to develop digital assets. HUAWEI CLOUD then uses these assets in building application platforms and process platforms to help customers embrace digital transformation and grow faster.



William Dong gives a speech at MWC2022

HUAWEI CLOUD Showcases Cloud Excellence with Innovative Exhibits

As part of the exhibition, HUAWEI CLOUD's first virtual human employee Sara made an appearance at MWC 2022. Sara was created by HUAWEI CLOUD's reimagined digital content production line, MetaStudio. The platform facilitates automated film and television production, from editing to 3D modeling and rendering. It also features cutting-edge technologies such as virtual human, 3D space, and cloud AR.

Another highlight of the exhibition is the large-scale model of HUAWEI CLOUD drug molecules. Made possible by leading intelligence and big data technologies from HUAWEI CLOUD EIHealth, the Pangu model has learned the chemical structure of 1.7 billion small molecules.

In 2020, during the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, the EIHealth platform was used to perform virtual drug screening for over 20 target proteins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection. This allowed doctors and researchers to conduct further research into the candidate drugs and drug-like compounds identified. The project was shortlisted for Best Innovation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response & Recovery in the Global Mobile Awards 2022.

According to Gartner's Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020 research report released in April 2021, HUAWEI CLOUD ranks fifth in the global IaaS market and top two in China. To date, HUAWEI CLOUD has launched more than 220 cloud services and 210 solutions, aggregated more than 30,000 partners worldwide, developed 2.6 million developers, and released more than 6,100 applications on the cloud market. As of today, HUAWEI CLOUD has grown its availability zones from 45 to 61, covering more than 170 countries and regions, as it plans to build more regions around the world.