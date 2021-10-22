HUAWEI CLOUD Unveils Strategy Behind Global Success at APAC Partner Summit 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading ICT provider, HUAWEI CLOUD today shared the formula behind its global success with its key stakeholders at its virtual APAC Partner Summit 2021. The event also celebrated HUAWEI CLOUD's most outstanding partners.

Speaking at the event, Zeng Xingyun, President of HUAWEI CLOUD's APAC Ecosystem, said the company's two-pronged technology and customer-focused strategy has put the brand in the top five cloud Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) providers globally and within the top four in Asia Pacific's emerging markets.

"We have invested more than RMB 720billion in infrastructure upgrading, research and development over the past decade to provide the best services for our users. In Asia Pacific, with our 20 representative offices and agencies, over 9,000 employees, 10,000 certified service engineers and experts ensure our customer's success and ours as one of the leading cloud service providers globally," said Zeng.

APAC Industrial Digital Transformation with HUAWEI CLOUD partnerships

HUAWEI CLOUD has also been cultivating industrial digital transformations with its platform and ecosystem, focusing on government institutions, financial services industry (FSI), logistics and energy, and even media organizations.

"We are using our technology to empower our partners and enable them to achieve more, digitally. For example, our government institution partners have helped enact Covid-19 policies, smart city projects, and AI-assisted healthcare programs. In the logistics sector, our partners are utilizing our technology to automate warehouses and optimize transport and distribution operations," said Nicole Lu, Vice President of HUAWEI CLOUD APAC Ecosystem.

At the summit, HUAWEI CLOUD also announced the expansion of its partner network through several new collaborations.

Horangi

A new partnership with cybersecurity firm, Horangi enables the delivery of turnkey cloud security solutions on HUAWEI CLOUD powered by Warden, Horangi's flagship Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) application. Warden's infrastructure security rules, delivery of Identity and Access Management (IAM) best practices, and threat detection capabilities can vastly improve the cyber-risk posture of organizations on HUAWEI CLOUD.

ZIONEXT

With ZIONEXT, HUAWEI CLOUD will jointly develop new products and services in the digital learning and teaching space. Based on ZIONEXT's cloud-based learning management platform and applications, the pair will jointly market new products and services globally, particularly in the Indo-Pacific and Central Asia region.

USEA Global, Advocado, 4Paradigm and YonYou

This quintuple of international players will develop a Smart Retail Initiative to drive digital transformation among brick-and-mortar stores. The initiative is a launchpad for Singapore's retail industry revolution. This new sandbox will allow retailers to participate in multiple proofs of concepts, using the island as a hub for intelligent retail solutions.

Cloudwise

Cloudwise Digital Operational Central Platform delivered in the SaaS model on HUAWEI CLOUD. Both companies aim to drive and offer best practices leveraging big data, AI & IoT technology and provide multi-dimensional viewpoints for enterprises.

HUAWEI CLOUD Celebrates Outstanding Partners

In recognition of their partners' efforts, the APAC Partner Summit 2021 celebrated Huawei's industry partners' outstanding achievements and innovations in over eight countries and across 20 categories.

"We are pleased to be honoring our valuable partners at this inaugural HUAWEI CLOUD APAC Partner Awards to recognize their outstanding achievements and innovations. HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to working with our partners to provide reliable, safe, and affordable cloud services that empower applications while harnessing data to help companies grow," said Nicole Lu, Vice President of HUAWEI CLOUD Ecosystem.

About HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider, which brings Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organizations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world. HUAWEI CLOUD is also committed to bringing affordable, effective, and reliable cloud and AI services through technological innovation.

