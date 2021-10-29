HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 – ASIA PACIFIC: Huawei are committed to be the preferred partner for digital transformation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's first flagship event for Asia-Pacific (APAC) region ICT industry – HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 – ASIA PACIFIC launched today, themed "Dive into Digital in Asia-Pacific", explores how digital technology can better integrate with business scenarios and industry know-how to address critical business challenges, and how stakeholders can work together more effectively to foster an open industry ecosystem and drive shared success.

This event has featured three keynotes and opening remarks with around 15 CXOs from government and commercial sectors across APAC like Sunseap Group, KBank, University Malaya, Union Bank, Toyota Astra, Bank Central Asia (BCA), UCARS and government guests to share their vision and experience on digital transformation in APAC.

In Jeffery Liu, the President of Huawei Asia-Pacific keynote, he spoke that digital transformation is more real and urgent than ever. Huawei will leverage innovative ICT technologies to help customers accelerate digital transformation. In Asia Pacific, Huawei will focus on the 4 areas: Cloud services, Low-carbon development, Innovative digital infrastructure, building partner ecosystem and training digital talents. Huawei are committed to be the preferred partner for digital transformation in the region.

Jeffery said, "In Asia Pacific, HUAWEI CLOUD operates in 7 Availability Zones and have local service teams in over 10 countries. Huawei combines digital and electronic technologies to develop innovative digital power services by using energy as efficiency as possible, and minimize the carbon footprint of ICT infrastructure by leveraging clean power generation, electric transportation, and smart energy storage, supporting our customers to save energy and protect the environment. Every year Huawei invests over 10% of revenue into R&D, deliveries value to the industry and society through innovation, help our customers go digital with innovative and reliable products and solutions. In the next five years, we will continue to train over 100 thousands ICT professionals in Asia-Pacific to strengthen the talent root for digital transformation."



HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 – ASIA PACIFIC: Huawei are committed to be the preferred partner for digital transformation

In the sharing session of Digital Leadership, Professor Alex Siow from NUS shared on how emerging digital technologies has changed various industries, and how these technologies will evolve along with the effects of the pandemic. "Digital leadership is the strategic use of a company's digital assets to achieve business goals and digital leaders shall explore on how technology can be used to help their business become much more responsive to the needs of their customers and the ever-changing business requirements. Digital leaders must lead the way in digital transformation and help the customers more digital and more agile for the adoption of rapid acceleration of technological changes," said Professor Alex Siow.

The event is honored to invite key companies like PSA Corporation Ltd, Sunway Berhad Malaysia, Integrated Health Information System (IHIS) Singapore, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Prof. Dr. De Crème from NUS to participate in the open panel discussion, shared their thoughts on thriving as a digital enterprise and to help the industry leaders approach business transformation from different perspective. During the panel discussion, Ho Vee Leung, Head of Infocomm Technology & Data from PSA shared the benefits of technology, like how 5G, which is capable of large bandwidth and low latency wireless transmission, enables real time control of mobile equipment in the open port environment, and how Intelligent IoT technology has enabled energy consumption within the terminals to be better managed and optimized, balancing peak and trough demand and reducing the risk of power-related disruptions. Alan Goh, Assistant Chief Executive of IHIS also shared how IHIS utilized technology to create value in healthcare industry. Alan shared the example of the vaccination programme in Singapore and how they integrated technology to enable real-time updates of the vaccination process. Kevin Khoo, CIO from Sunway Berhad Malaysia shared his rich experience in managing a large conglomerate in digital transformation journey and the importance of close partnership with vendor. Glen Francis, CTO of SPH mentioned that leadership and stakeholder alignment is important especially when building new technology tool or platform in the organization and communication is an important part in overcoming the challenges of digital transformation journey.

At the discussion, Nicholas Ma, the President Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise BG pointed out that Digital transformations is not a plug-and play strategy revealing immediate results. Two areas are essentially important for digital transformation, one is the organization and the other is technology. To tackle the skills issue and improve organizational agility, Huawei will continue invest in digital talents cultivation and work closely with partners to provide more scenario based solutions in their digital transformation journey. "As new technologies like Cloud, and AI continue to be mature, the application of digital technologies is expanding beyond the office and into production systems of the industries, which will change or improve productivity. Together with our partners, we take the time to truly make the best use of our leading technologies and solution, to understand our customers' businesses, particularly the challenges they are facing, and then develop tailored solutions to support them. To do this, we have built 13 Open Labs around the world to support joint innovation, in Asia Pacific, we have OpenLabs in Singapore and Thailand," further shared by Nicholas Ma.

Brandon Wu, CTO of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise BG mentioned that Huawei plans to provide enterprises with a consistent experience while using cloud-native applications that are not constrained by geographical, cross-cloud, or traffic limitations. Huawei is also leveraging ICT innovations for energy saving and sustainability, by introducing green sites, improving data center network efficiency, and binging green connectivity by extending more optical connections to home and campus networks, to further reduce power consumption.

Brandon Wu also elaborated latest innovations that Huawei will bring to the market:

Huawei OptiXsense Solution and a product model EF3000 which is able to measure the vibration of the laser, to sense the environment changes of the object under monitoring, to significantly reduce the false alarms. Digital Offices, powered by intelligent "Office Twins" - Wi-Fi 6e AP and HUAWEI IdeaHub. They will supercharge your meeting room experiences and office productivity with ubiquitous gigabit and seamless collaboration. The industry's first deterministic IP network solution, which supports multi-hop networking of tens of thousands of nodes, so it can deliver deterministic IP network performance, making lights-out digital factories a reality. Hybrid Optical transmission network (OTN), by combining both the technology advantages between PON and OTN together, Huawei introduced H-OTN for the first time to the market, the packet loss can now be minimized and the reliability can reach five 9s for mission-critical services. OceanStor Pacific, the industry first distributed storage for High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA). This solution breaks the silos of data processing between big data, AI, high performance computing, and streamlined multiple storage capabilities into one single device, with adaptive data flow for large and small size IOs.

Dive into Digital, Dive into Asia Pacific. For more information about Huawei Connect 2021 – Asia Pacific, please visit: https://bit.ly/3lD47lz

