Huawei Demonstrates Urban Rail All-Optical Network Series Solutions at 2022 Asia Pacific Rail Exhibition

BANGKOK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei demonstrated a series of urban rail all-optical network solutions at the 2022 Asia Pacific Rail Exhibition, including the next-generation urban rail bearer network solution and Fiber to the Machine (FTTM) all-optical station solution, and highlighted the next-generation urban rail bearer network solution to enable urban rail to enter the smart era.

As an important platform for smart urban rail development, the urban rail cloud simplifies the production, management, and service subsystems of urban rails and supports the rapid development of urban rail transit. In addition, the urban rail cloud poses three requirements for network connections between the cloud and stations: A large number of IoT terminals and video services require higher bandwidth; real-time access to cloud data requires lower transmission latency; production data, operation data, other internal and external data are carried in a unified manner, requiring physical isolation to ensure operation security.

To address the new network requirements and challenges in the urban rail cloud era, Huawei proposes the next-generation urban rail bearer network solution Smart300G. Based on packet enhanced OTN technology, Smart300G meets the requirements of urban rail cloud services for large bandwidth, low latency, high security, and high reliability. The Smart300G solution has the following features:

Ultra-broadband pipe: Grey light and colored light coexist in one networking, which is an innovative mode that supports on-demand flexible network capacity expansion by expanding wavelengths. The supported bandwidth can be smoothly evolved from 100G to 200G or even higher than 300G. One set of devices and one pair of fibers can meet the evolution requirements in the next decade.

Ultra-low latency: Cloud-based services use 10G single-wavelength transmission to the control center in one hop, eliminating the transmission latency of intermediate nodes. The end-to-end latency is less than 1 ms, ensuring premium service experience.

Secure operation: Service systems are physically isolated from each other in an end-to-end manner. Each service exclusively uses a physical channel, ensuring security.

During the 2022 Asia Pacific Rail Exhibition, Huawei also demonstrated the Fiber to the Machine (FTTM) solution for all-optical urban rail stations. The solution uses passive splitters to replace the traditional network aggregation layer and achieves one-hop connection between the data center and end applications in the metro environment, eliminating the short transmission distance problem of traditional networks and simplifying network planning. The Huawei FTTM all-optical station solution has been deployed in metro stations in multiple cities in the Asia-Pacific region to build a full series of metro IoT networks that provide video backhaul, PIS, access control, and electronic guidance services. The solution builds an information highway for the communication networks at metro stations.

Huawei provides end-to-end urban rail all-optical network solutions to build a secure, reliable, and flexible all-optical base for smart urban rails, providing fundamental network assurance for urban rail digitalization and intelligence.