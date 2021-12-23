Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Empowers Residential Green Energy

BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power is enabling the clean energy transition, while unveiling its new Huawei FusionSolar Residential Smart PV (photovoltaic) solution to provide cost-efficient and eco-friendly residential power generation.



Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Empowers Green Residential Energy

At United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties: UNFCCC COP (COP26), Thailand has announced its commitment to the climate change issue as the main priority. Huawei Digital Power Business complies with that commitment by hosting the "Green for Future" opening event at the Exhibition Stage in Central World, as well as the launch of the latest Huawei FusionSolar Residential Smart PV solution.

Mr. Abel Deng, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said at the collaborative launch that "Facing different uncertainties and opportunities, digitalization and low-carbonization are the two mostly embraced consensuses worldwide. Thailand is ahead of many countries in both digitalization and low-carbonization, thanks to the expertise of MOE and Thai government who proposed the visionary 2050 carbon neutrality roadmap. Towards this inspiring goal, household photovoltaic play a crucial role and Thailand is well-positioned to develop household green electricity. As a leading ICT partner and digital transformation enabler, we are committed to empowering Thailand as ASEAN's Carbon Neutral Leader. With our leadership in world's leading home green power solutions, we will work with governments and industry partners to make our planet a better place and bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent and low-carbon Thailand."

Mr. Komkrit Tantrawanich, ERC Secretary, Ministry of Energy, emphasized that Thailand is ready for Green. "The Prime Minister announced that Thailand is ready to raise the level of climate change solutions to achieve the carbon neutrality goal by 2050. The Ministry of Energy has also set a framework for the National Energy Plan 2022 to set the direction and support Thailand towards clean energy. Digital technology will help drive the energy sector into the digital era which will also help developing the bio-economy, circular economy, and green economy. Huawei is an ally which has been continuously supporting government's policies. We believe that this collaboration can accelerate the distributed renewable energy deployment, speed up the decarbonization and decentralization of future clean energy transitions," he added.

"The next-generation of Huawei FusionSolar Residential Smart PV solution will turn household rooftops into a power plant to generate clean energy that families can enjoy at all times. It's part of our broader sustainability commitment to building a green, inclusive and digital world," said Mr. Abel Deng.

Huawei has deployed its digital power solutions in more than 170 countries and regions. To date, these solutions have generated 325 billion kWh of electricity from renewable sources and saved 10 billion kWh of electricity. These efforts have resulted in a reduction of 160 million tons in CO2 emissions.