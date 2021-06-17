Huawei Industry OptiX Solution Successfully Launched in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei launched the Industry OptiX Solution for customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including the release of a new series of Huawei OptiXstar optical terminals. Bringing together an audience of more than 600 industry players drawn from across the region, the launch event explored the scenario-based value that optical networks bring — namely, reliability, efficiency, and simplicity — revealing that optical is the correct choice for industrial digital transformation.

As digital services expand, traditional network infrastructure is no longer able to meet the growing demand, with complex architecture and an inability to tackle increasing security threats nor satisfy the need for frequent upgrades. The Huawei Industry OptiX Solution, however, offers simplified network architecture that supports a range of diverse applications, cameras to remote control terminals, Passenger Information System (PIS), and more.

Jason He, Vice President of the Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group (EBG), said: "Optical networks will play an important role in enabling industrial digital transformation. The Huawei Industry OptiX Solution is a big step toward connecting the industrial world over optical networks in diverse scenarios, including metro stations, highways, power grids, airports, and harbors. Today, we also release a series of Huawei OptiXstar products that help to build a quality networking experience and allow industrial customers to handle scenario-specific challenges. We have already seen huge commercial applications and look forward to more."



Jason He, Vice President of the Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group (EBG)

Huawei Industry OptiX Solution Reconstructs Industrial Networking Infrastructure

Based on optical technologies, the Huawei Industry OptiX Solution is designed with simplified network architecture. It provides an efficient operations solution for all industries, featuring high bandwidth, low latency, long distance coverage, and highly efficient Operations and Maintenance (O&M).



Huawei OptiXstar Series Flagship Products for Huawei Industry OptiX

Achieving Highly Safe and Reliable, Uninterrupted Services

The Huawei Industry OptiX Solution employs patented Type-C dual-homing technology for mission critical scenarios such as the precision control of terminals for grid distribution or on assembly lines in factories. A 50 ms switchover occurs when the network undergoes network failure caused by a disaster or power cut. As such, the solution guarantees an uninterrupted service experience, establishing End to End (E2E) system redundancy.

Flexible Deployment and Support for Rapid Service Commissioning

Huawei Industry OptiX is based on two-layer networking architecture, eliminating the need for complicated cabling and Information Technology (IT) room construction, a significant benefit when room space is limited. In addition, Huawei OptiXstar terminals can be pre-configured to support plug-and-play, allowing services to be brought rapidly online, with deployment efficiency significantly increased, by more than 60%.

Easy O&M: One Engineer for One Network

A unified management platform provides a fully visualized operational interface. With network status overviews available at a glance, trivial network abnormalities are detected — and observed — in advance. This is particularly useful for highway and power grid applications, where network deployment is, by definition, remote and onsite network inspection is difficult. O&M tools provide one-stop network diagnostic support, helping industrial customers handle network operations challenges, with efficiency enhanced by up by 60%.

The Huawei Industry OptiX Solution is already gaining recognition from increasing numbers of industrial customers, and it is expected that the APAC region will quickly see rapid commercial applications.

Click here for more information about the Huawei APAC Industry OptiX Solution.

