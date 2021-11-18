Huawei Innovation Day explores APAC low-carbon development with digital transformation

BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the Bangkok Post Public Company, ASEAN Foundation, and over 50 ICT industry partners from across Thailand have come together for the Huawei Asia Pacific Innovation Day, running from November 17-19, 2021, in Bangkok, Thailand.



Thailand Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwon speaking at the opening ceremony



Huawei Asia Pacific President Lin Baifeng delivering keynote speech



Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping making welcoming speech

The event explored how digital technologies can unlock new potential, markets, and business models, as well as support post-pandemic economic recovery in the Asia Pacific region. The event thoroughly showcased the practical application of technologies like Cloud, 5G, AI, and Digital Power in all industries through digital transformation, particularly agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand General Prawit Wongsuwon opened the event, stating that "Digital technology is crucial to Thailand's digital economic development, post-pandemic recovery, and social well-being. The collaboration between government and industry to integrate technologies and evolve the country will enhance business potential, government efficiency, and Thailand's sustainability."

"Under strong policies to develop the national digital economy and technology, Thailand's digital infrastructure and data economy have made great strides in the past several years. We believe that Thailand's digital economy can reach 30% of its GDP by 2030 or even earlier. In this endeavor, we look forward to continue working with Huawei and deepen our collaboration to use digital innovation in promoting Thailand's digital economy," H.E. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, said in his keynote speech.

Mr. Guo Ping, Huawei Rotating Chairman, stressed in his opening speech that "digital technology, especially 5G, cloud, and AI, will surely become a pillar for economic recovery and resilience in many countries."

"Huawei will continue innovating and building a tech ecosystem to help the Asia Pacific region go digital faster," Mr. Guo Ping said. "We use 5G, cloud, and AI to help industries go digital and we will keep innovating our cloud and AI solutions to create steady value for local enterprises, especially SMEs. We plan to invest 100 million US dollars over the next three years to help build a startup ecosystem in the region."

Guo reiterated Huawei's commitment in the Asia Pacific region. "We believe all countries in the Asia Pacific region will succeed in their push to go digital. We will extend our roots deeper and do our part during the region's 10 golden years of digital transformation."

During this event, industry leaders and regional organizations across the Asia Pacific also shared their insights on how to build a thriving and sustainable community in the digital era.

"I would like to use this opportunity to commend Huawei and Bangkok Post for initiating the Asia Pacific Innovation Day, which brings together government leaders, industry thought leaders, and thinktank scholars to spark new ICT innovations that can pave the way for more resilient post-COVID-19 recovery in the Asia Pacific region," said Dr. Yang Mee Eng, Executive Director, ASEAN Foundation.

Further, Dr. Le Quang Lan, Assistant Director, Head of ICT and Tourism Division, ASEAN Secretariat, emphasized that "The power of digital economy lies in its ability to enable companies to scale their business models throughout the region, and a common approach for digital transformation should be adopted throughout the Asia Pacific region."

Mr. Lin Baifeng, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, emphasized that "As one of the most populous and diverse regions in the world, Asia Pacific is marching to the forefront of the global digital landscape. With over 20 years of partnership with and contributions in the region, Huawei is committed to supporting Thailand and the region's digital vision in three key areas: Connectivity and Intelligence, Low-Carbon Development, and Digital Inclusion Initiatives."

When discussing Thailand's low-carbon development, Mr. Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Thailand added, "Huawei is fully committed to supporting Thailand in becoming ASEAN's low-carbon leader, and we are confident in achieving this goal. We have over 30 years of experience in the power industry, with 6,000+ dedicated R&D employees in this field, and we devote nearly 15% of our total revenue to R&D every year."

Combined existing energy business, Huawei introduced digital power business to APAC, which focus on developing clean energy to replace fossil fuels through digital and power electronics technology, aim to build a low carbon smart society. Huawei Digital Power business drives industries low-carbonization by applying applications such as Smart PV & Battery Energy Storage, Intelligent EV Charging Network, Smart Data Center Facility and Green Site Power Facility, currently in Thailand is providing service to over 1000 customers and partners.

The Huawei Asia Pacific Innovation Day showcases key technologies and innovations for industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and smart energy. The event also highlighted business cases and solutions related to digital transformation, including how to develop a green, low-carbon, and open ecosystem.