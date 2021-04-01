Huawei Intelligent IP Solution Helps Enterprises Build More Resilient ICT Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exploring the theme of "Embracing Changes: Intelligent IP Networks Drive a New Future for the Industry," the Huawei Asia Pacific IP Club Carnival 2021 concluded on Thursday, April 1. The three-day online event revealed how data communication solutions accelerate digital transformation across industries, helping enterprises build digital resilience in the new normal. Huawei also launched its latest intelligent Internet Protocol (IP) solution for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. In total, more than 2400 customers and partners, industrial experts and technical professionals based in APAC joined the event.



Huawei Intelligent IP Solutions

During the keynote session, Huawei focused on its CloudCampus Solution along with other Data Center Network (DCN) and CloudWAN (Wide Area Network) products and solutions. Leading industry experts outlined how Huawei CloudCampus analyzes faults at the root to effectively provide intelligent defense against threats. Meanwhile, Huawei CloudFabric DCNs are driving data centers into the intelligent era, with CloudWAN additionally supporting the move toward IP intelligence.

Kevin Hu, President of the Huawei Datacom Product Line, opened proceedings, declaring that intelligent IP networks have now become the cornerstone of industrial digital transformation, with the seamless, smooth flow of data unleashing the full potential of data aggregation. With the acceleration of enterprise services, the service carrier over IP has switched, from a local service to the cloud. As a result, IP networks must guarantee the service experience and service reliability.

CloudCampus 2.0

Huawei introduced CloudCampus Solution 2.0, which promises to lead the evolution of campus networks, from intelligent gigabit wireless networks toward "the intelligent connectivity of everything." As such, CloudCampus is an intelligent Network Platform that address the real-world challenges of traditional enterprises and accelerates digital transformation. The integrated platform enables diverse applications with open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for third party integration, delivering a flexible, cost-effective, and truly intelligent campus experience. The solution includes end-to-end Software-Defined Networking (SDN) automation with Segment Routing over IPv6 (SRv6) operating as a single network, backed up by intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M).

Associate Professor Dr. Vuttipon Tarateeraseth of Thailand's Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) shared the challenges faced by the famous institution and how Huawei solutions have helped to solve a range of key issues. One challenge was big data issue: here, a Huawei data center helped to bring down Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as well as support the development of further solutions in the future. In addition, the university was also encountering a range of network infrastructure, security, and wireless problems. The implementation of a Huawei wireless campus has helped the university centralize network management, using SDN technology, as well as providing full network coverage for students, in turn improving the quality of their education.

CloudFabric 3.0

Huawei also launched its CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged DCN Solution, designed for building a next generation DCN that features lossless Ethernet, full-lifecycle automation, and network-wide intelligent O&M.

Brandon Wu, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group (EBG), added: "With the improvement in Huawei NVMe-over-Fabric (NoF+) Intelligent Lossless Ethernet Solution, zero packet loss for DCNs has paved the way for unified data center management over a single technology, improving bandwidth tenfold, compared to a Fibre Channel Storage Area Network (SAN). This unlocks the full potential of all-flash storage and benefits customers by reducing TCO as well as supporting long-term evolution."

CloudWAN

Finally, as the Huawei Asia Pacific IP Club Carnival came to a close, Huawei announced a new router: NetEngine8000 (NE8000) Series. While the NE8000 M Series Router is designed for the network access and aggregation layers, the NE8000 X Series -- based on a range of industry leading, cutting edge technologies -- is designed for IP backbone and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) networks.

Huawei's CloudWAN Solution is based on new NetEngine 8000 Series Full Service Routers, which support SRv6 and network slicing, making it possible to build a unified IP network that carries all services, guaranteeing differentiated Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for different services.

Through close collaboration, Huawei and its partners will continue to provide more intelligent IP network solutions for enterprises, driving success in the digital era.

