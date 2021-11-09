Huawei joins CEPSI 2021 in building low-carbon smart society through digital power

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Philippines joined the Conference of the Electricity Power Supply Industry this November 4. The CEPSI 2021, organized by the Association of Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP), aims to bring forth thought leadership and action to promote sustainability and social inclusiveness in the region's electricity industry.



Dr. Fang Liangzhou, Vice President and CMO of Huawei Digital Power, shares his view on building a low-carbon smart society through digital power

Dr. Fang Liangzhou, Vice President and CMO of Huawei Digital Power, shared his view about how to build a low-carbon smart society through digital power. Carbon neutrality has become a global consensus and mission. 44 countries have identified carbon-neutral timings, such as Europe Union in 2050 and China in 2060. I believe it is one of the biggest trends in the coming 30 to 40 years. It is not only a revolution in power production and consumption, but also an unprecedented opportunity of upgrading all industries, and bringing a comprehensive and profound revolution to our economy and society.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), global carbon emissions mainly come from 3 industries: Electricity power, manufacture, and transportation. Electricity power accounts for 40% of carbon emissions. And transportation accounts for 21% of carbon emissions.

"To achieve carbon neutrality, Power production needs to be low carbonized and Power consumption needs to be electrified," Dr. Fang said in the keynote, "Huawei has deeply integrated digital technologies and power electronics technologies to create all-scenario low-carbon energy solutions, covering the whole energy flow from green power generation to efficient power consumption."

According to his speech, Huawei PV solution can reduce LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy) by 7% and improves O&M efficiency by 50%. In commercial & industrial scenario, Huawei PV solution can help users achieve higher power generation and better power storage. In residential scenario, Huawei PV solution can be installed in different directions, and can increase the power generation by up to 30% with intelligent optimization. Huawei also launched an off-grid integrated energy solution to replace diesel generators with PV, which can reduce power generation costs by more than 50%, achieving zero carbon emissions.

New energy sources are intermittent and random. They generate electricity when there is sun or wind, which is unstable energy and often depends on the weather. Therefore, solar energy and wind energy must be combined with energy storage to provide stable energy

Dr. Fang mentioned the World's Largest Energy Storage Project, which Huawei signed in Dubai last month with SEPCOIII for the Red Sea Project. The project will help Saudi Arabia build a global clean energy and green economy center.

The vision of Huawei Digital Power Company is to digitalize traditional energy and develop green energy, by integrating digital technologies and power electronics technologies, to drive the energy revolution for a better, greener future.

"Huawei Digital Power is to use bits to manage watts, use digital technologies to manage power electronics and equipment, and provide simplified, green, smart, and secure solutions for clean power generation, green ICT infrastructure, transportation electrification, and integrated smart energy. We will keep openness and work closely with our customers and partners to build a zero-carbon intelligent society," Dr. Fang said.

With more than 10 years of experience in researching and developing energy storage systems, Huawei highly valued technology research and development, and has been investing at least 10 % of revenue in R&D every year, with total $90 billion spent in R&D over the past decade.

Targeting carbon neutrality and clean energy, Huawei Digital power has helped customers generate 403.4 billion kWh of green electricity and save 12.4 billion kWh of electricity, which is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by more than 200 million tons and planting 270 million trees. In the Philippines, Huawei has worked together with big developers and local partners to build utility, Commercial &Industrial and residential Solar Power plants in the country.

"We are facing unprecedented opportunities for low-carbon society, and I firmly believe if we embrace the globalization, mutual trust, open collaboration, we can seize the opportunities, and create a green and bright future together," said Dr. Fang.