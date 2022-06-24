Huawei Mobile Services' Apps UP 2022 Returns to Asia Pacific with a Total of US$200,000 Cash Prizes to be Won

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) announced the start of their highly anticipated, Apps Up 2022, Huawei Global App Innovation Contest today. The contest aims to inspire and support mobile developers in adopting and integrating HMS Core Kits to develop innovative apps. In the Asia Pacific edition, the contestants can register their entries from 24 June to 9 October and compete from a prize pool worth a total of US$200,000 in cash.



Running for the third year, Apps UP 2022 will task contestants in 5 regions – Asia Pacific, China, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, which Huawei has set aside US$1 million from the Shining Star Program as cash prizes for this contest.

Apps Up 2022 welcomes talented developers to create innovative mobile apps leveraging HMS Core – the open capabilities and app development services by Huawei. To enter the contest, app developers must integrate their apps with at least one HMS Core capabilities or services to be eligible.

This year's Asia Pacific edition presents a total of US$200,000 in cash prizes for distribution amongst 21 regional finalists in the following 9 award categories:

Award Category Cash Prize Best App x 4 US$15,000 Best Game x 2 US$15,000 Best Social Impact App x 1 US$15,000 Best HMS Innovation Award x 2 US$10,000 Tech Women's Award x 3 US$8,000 AppGallery Rising Star Award x 3 US$7,000 All-scenario Coverage Award x1 US$7,000 Student Innovation Award x 4 US$5,000 Most Popular App x 1 US$3,000

All entries will be assessed based on user experience, novelty, and social value which will determine how the finalists are selected.

"Huawei is dedicated to fostering the growth of every developer within our mobile ecosystem. Hence in Apps UP 2022, we continue to recognize exceptional students, budding and women developers to drive diversity. We look forward to seeing the innovations mobile app developers will bring to our ecosystem this year," said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei Asia Pacific Region.

In line with Huawei vision to build an all-scenario, fully connected digital world, this year contest also introduces a new category - "All-scenario Coverage Award" to celebrate the app that best supports cross-device functionality, such as smartwatch, smart wearable and more.

On top of the cash prize, Apps UP 2022 is an opportunity not to be missed by developers that are looking to enter the global market. By joining the contest and onboarding their apps to AppGallery, it allows aspiring developers to meet over 730 million Huawei global users. Finalists can also enjoy global media exposure and co-marketing opportunities with Huawei in the future.

Eligibility of Entries for Asia Pacific Developers

Apps UP 2022 welcomes all mobile app developers and owners, whether students, professionals, start-ups, or businesses, to participate.

For APAC edition, developers must be based in the APAC region to be eligible. Submitted apps must be integrated with at least one HMS open capability or service and be able to run seamlessly on devices with only HMS installed. Participants may enter the contest as an individual or as a team of up to four people.

Participating apps can earn extra credits in their evaluation if they integrate designated kits such as the ML Kit, AR Engine, and Map Kit. Apps that allow cross-device capabilities, such as smartwatches and smart glasses, will also receive additional points.

Interested developers can register for Apps UP 2022 from June 24 to October 9. The APAC winners will be announced in December 2022 at the contest website.

Register for Apps UP 2022 now at: https://bit.ly/APPSUP2022APACPR