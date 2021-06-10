Huawei Mobile Services Launches AppsUP App Contest for the Second Year Running with US$200,000 Cash Prizes in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) launched AppsUP 2021, its global annual app innovation contest today. This year's Asia Pacific (APAC) edition will see contestants across the region pit their skills and talents to win from a prize pool of US$200,000. Interested applicants can register their entry from 10 June to 20 August.



Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) launches AppsUP 2021 app innovation contest with total of US$200,000 cash prizes for Asia Pacific winners. From 10 June to 20 August, developers within the region can register for the contest via the official website (http://bit.ly/appsupapacpr). The submitted apps must be integrated with at least one HMS Core Kit to be eligible.

The contest, which aims to inspire and support developers in adopting and integrating HMS Core Kits to create innovative apps, will be run separately across five regions, including APAC, Europe, Latin America, Mainland China and Middle East and Africa.

This year's APAC edition will feature ten award categories – the Best App, Best Game, Best Social Impact Award, Honorable App Award and Most Popular App Award; as well as new categories including AppGallery Rising Star Award, Best Fintech Innovation Award, Best HMS Core Innovation Award, Excellent Student Award and Tech Women's Award. Twenty outstanding apps will be selected based on their social value, business value, user experience and innovativeness.

Shane Shan, Director of APAC Huawei Consumer Cloud Service said, "In Huawei, we believe in building a fully inclusive digital society, where technology is for everyone. Through our accessible platforms, development tools and technical resources, we hope to empower all levels of developers so that they can showcase their capabilities to the world. Hence, in AppsUP 2021, we have two times the number of award categories, with new awards specially created to recognise student developers, female developers, and budding developers who are new to HMS mobile ecosystem."

All Round Developer Support

In addition to the cash awards, AppsUP 2021 offers the opportunity to an accelerated path to the third largest mobile ecosystem, providing a stepping stone for developers to enter the global market. By joining the contest and onboarding their apps to AppGallery, it is a launchpad for them to access over 730 million Huawei global smartphone users, and also increase exposure to potential partners and investors.

Participating developers in APAC can look forward to an expanded array of technical support, including workshops with hands-on coaching from Huawei's top engineers and guest judges. Finalists can also enjoy global media promotion and co-marketing opportunities with Huawei.

Eligibility and Application

AppsUP 2021 welcomes all mobile app developers and app owners, whether students, professionals, startups, or businesses, to participate.

Developers must be based in the APAC region and their submitted apps must be integrated with at least one HMS Core Kit to be eligible. Participants may enter the contest individually or as a team of up to three members.

To register for AppsUP 2021, or for more information including schedule for upcoming workshops and panel of judges, please visit the official website: http://bit.ly/appsupapacpr.[1]

*New Huawei Developer account sign-ups will get a Grab Ride Gift Card, sign up now. Limited time only, T&Cs apply[1].