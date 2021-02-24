Huawei opens the first DIGIX Lab in Asia Pacific to empower developers to build a digital future

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) today announced the opening of DIGIX Lab in Singapore, its first in the Asia Pacific region to serve as an innovation hub for mobile app developers in the region to drive idea exchange, business growth and collaboration.

Equipped with AR, VR, AI, HMS Core kits and other open technological capabilities, the Lab offers a space for developers to connect and experience the full range of HMS developer resources. The DIGIX Lab services can also be accessed online, allowing developers across the region to make use of the resources virtually.

"In the era of 5G, HMS aims to build a '1+8+N' all-scenario mobile ecosystem and empower developers and partners in the region to innovate and build a digital future. The new DIGIX Lab serves as an all-encompassing innovation hub to give developers the boost they need to succeed. Huawei will continue to strengthen our collaboration with partners and institutions in the community and cultivate a resilient, evolving pool of tech talents in the Asia Pacific region" said Shane Shan, Director of Asia Pacific Huawei Consumer Cloud Service.

Under the "1+8+N" Seamless AI Life strategy, the smartphone serves as One (1) centre, and Huawei's ecosystem partners connect across Eight (8) supporting Huawei devices to create a fully connected IoT environment consisting of Endless (N) services. HMS supports this strategy by bridging innovative mobile apps and IoT products through Huawei's hardware and software capabilities. Together with Huawei's AI-powered system and cloud computing solution, it ultimately establishes an all scenario AI living for Huawei end users.

Connect, Communicate, and Collaborate at Huawei DIGIX Lab

DIGIX Lab is divided into three main zones where developers, partners and tech enthusiasts can connect, communicate and collaborate within the community:

Experience zone: An area for visitors to experience Huawei's "1+8+N" all-scenario ecosystem. This area displays the latest smartphone models, and eight different types of Huawei devices including tablets, PCs, smart wearables and VR smart glasses. In addition, third party IoT home products supported by HUAWEI HiLink are also exhibited here. Engage zone: A multipurpose zone with a collaborative area and training rooms to support community building. Developer programmes such as trainings, workshops, industry and networking events will be held in this area. Meanwhile, tech enthusiasts or individual developers can also book the space to host community events related to mobile app development. Enable zone: This zone consists of three meeting rooms where developers who are facing challenges while developing an app can meet with Huawei engineers or business teams to get hands-on support. Four debug terminals are also available at the lab to support developers with the resource requirement.

Visitors from all around the region can tour the DIGIX Lab virtually via https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/DIGIXLab-Offline?page=0. Besides walking through the space digitally, online visitors can learn about HMS' latest developer resources and offerings, join Huawei's Developer Programs and webinars and get connected to technical support. Additionally, developers can access featured remote services such as Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing, allowing them to debug and test run apps remotely on any of the latest Huawei devices, including the popular HUAWEI P Series and HUAWEI Mate Series.

Fuelling developer innovations through Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem

The opening of DIGIX Lab complements other tools and programmes available to developers in the region to fuel innovation through the HMS ecosystem.

HMS recently launched HUAWEI Developers app, an official open platform for Huawei developers to manage their apps backend system, access the latest developer activities and receive event notifications on the go.

Additionally, HMS will introduce three developer community programmes in APAC this year, including the HUAWEI Student Developers (HSD), the HUAWEI Developer Groups (HDG) and the HUAWEI Developer Experts (HDE) to help developers of all levels grow with the HMS ecosystem. Developers in APAC will also be able to sign up for training courses to learn how to deploy HMS development tools into their apps and receive the "Huawei Developer Certification" upon course completion.

Adding value to app owners and developers with HMS

The HMS ecosystem has achieved rapid growth globally and it is now the top three largest mobile ecosystem in the world with over 700 million global users. As of the end of 2020, there are over 2.3 million HUAWEI Developers registered – a 77% increase over one year.

App owners who wish to integrate their apps into the HMS ecosystem, will be able to reach out to HMS' strong user base through its hybrid, multi distribution platforms, such as HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Browser and Petal Search.

The latest version of HMS Core 5.0, which consists of 56 open capabilities and 12,981 APIs, provides comprehensive functions to support developers to integrate apps easily. Besides, developers can also access to HMS local technical teams to seek assistance during the process.

Moving forward, HMS will continue its investment in the technological capabilities and provide localised operational support to developers to foster mobile innovation in an evolving landscape.

