Huawei partners with CSA to fortify cyberspace and promote cybersecurity awareness among local enterprises

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses, organisations, and enterprises in Singapore strengthen their cybersecurity posture, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) launched its new SG Cyber Safe Partnership Programme at the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) 2021 where global leading ICT provider Huawei is one of the 'Advocate' partners.



Tan Kiat How with Foo Fang Yong

Guest of Honour for the event, Minister of State for Communications and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How, presented CEO of Huawei International, Mr Foo Fang Yong with an appreciation plaque to officiate the partnership between CSA and Huawei, as part of CSA's SG Cyber Safe Partnership Programme. This programme is part of the broader Safer Cyberspace Masterplan launched by CSA in 2020, to raise the nation's overall level of cybersecurity.

Coming on board the programme as an Advocate, Huawei will have a stronger and deeper level of collaboration with CSA, through co-developing programmes and conducting enterprise outreach that complement SG Cyber Safe initiatives. Huawei will work with CSA to jointly organise webinars for local enterprises on imperative cybersecurity topics, such as enterprise data backup and data protection. To raise cybersecurity awareness among local businesses and the wider community, Huawei will also develop informational social media content to be published on the company's Singapore Facebook and LinkedIn channels.

As part of the collaboration, Huawei is also participating in industry consultations with CSA to contribute feedback on CSA's proposed approach for the SG Cyber Safe Trustmark and mark of cyber hygiene.

"As more enterprises go digital with increased exposure to cyber threats, organisations must be well-equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to mitigate cyber threats such as ransomware and supply chain attacks. Creating a safe cyberspace and robust digital economy requires collaboration among all players and stakeholders in the community," said Mr Foo, "We are honoured to partner with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) under the SG Cyber Safe Partnership Programme. We look forward to working closely with CSA and playing our part as a responsible and leading technology company that equips businesses with solutions, tools, and knowledge to boost cyber wellness."