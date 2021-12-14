Huawei partners NUS Business Analytics Centre to nurture, upskill and provide students with industry internship opportunities

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider Huawei International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National University of Singapore Business Analytics Centre (NUS BAC) as part of its commitment to nurture talent and upskill students to help fill the talent gap in the technology sector.



Huawei DIGIX Lab@Singapore

Huawei and NUS BAC seek to deepen the understanding of big data, cloud computing, and business analytics technologies, and their applications to the digital transformation of enterprises. This collaboration aims to empower students and researchers, giving them the opportunity to tap into Huawei's expertise in ICT technology, software development and resources.

Jointly formed by the NUS School of Computing and NUS Business School, NUS BAC offers the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) programme.

Huawei will be providing cloud and analytics training workshops for, as well as capstone internship opportunities with its partners, allowing students to gain deep insight and embark on highly sought-after hands-on experiences with industry leaders. The MSBA students will also benefit from cloud computing resources provided by Huawei.

In addition, NUS BAC will organise a Huawei-NUS analytics innovation challenge for students and researchers in the developer community to create innovative solutions for problem statements based on realistic business challenges from Huawei and its partners.

Associate Professor James Pang Yan, Co-Director of the NUS BAC, said, "Big data, AI and cloud computing will be crucial for business analytics as we move into a highly connected, digital-first future. Our collaboration with Huawei is designed to provide NUS students and researchers with an immersive experience and the requisite skills which will pave the way for an exciting career in the field of ICT."

"We are proud to continue bolstering our long-standing relationship with NUS by supporting these outstanding local talents through trainings, resources and internship opportunities. Nurturing and cultivating the next generation of local digital talent is imperative as we head into the future," said Mr Foo Fang Yong, CEO of Huawei International, "As we celebrate Huawei's 20th anniversary in Singapore this year, we will continue to work with top universities to further strengthen local partnerships as well as cultivate and grow local talent to become the leaders of our digital future."