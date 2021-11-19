HUAWEI, in partnership with Bangkok Post and ASEAN Foundation, to explore the role of digital innovation in driving Thailand and Asia Pacific economy

BANGKOK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the Bangkok Post Public Company, ASEAN Foundation, and over 50 ICT industry partners from across Thailand have come together for "POWERING DIGITAL THAILAND 2022: HUAWEI CLOUD & CONNECT and ASIA PACIFIC INNOVATION DAY", running from November 17-19, 2021, in Bangkok.

The event considers how digital technologies can unlock new potential, markets, and business models, as well as support post-pandemic economic recovery in Thailand and the Asia Pacific region, while affirming Huawei's confidence in the country. The company is also using the three-day event to illustrate its readiness to drive ASEAN into the digital age through investment and its local partner ecosystem. Further, the event thoroughly explores the practical application of technologies like Cloud, 5G, AI, and Digital Power in all industries through digital transformation, particularly Thailand's agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand General Prawit Wongsuwon opened the event, stating that "Digital technology is crucial to Thailand's digital economic development, post-pandemic recovery, and social well-being. I am delighted that Huawei Thailand, Bangkok Post, and ASEAN Foundation have organized the POWERING DIGITAL THAILAND 2022 event, aligning with the government's policies for digital development. The collaboration between government and industry to integrate technologies and evolve the country will enhance business potential, government efficiency, and Thailand's sustainability."

"Under strong policies to develop the national digital economy and technology, Thailand's digital infrastructure and data economy have made great strides in the past several years. We believe that Thailand's digital economy can reach 30% of its GDP by 2030 or even earlier. In this endeavor, we look forward to continue working with Huawei and deepen our collaboration to use digital innovation in promoting Thailand's digital economy." H.E. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, said in his keynote speech.

Mr. Nattapol Rangsitpol, Director-General of the Department of Industrial Promotion, Ministry of Industry, Thailand, delivered a speech on "Leveraging Industry 4.0 to Accelerate Economic Recovery", where he emphasized that in a post-pandemic Thailand, the country's economic structure is being transformed by technology and innovation, adding that "new digital innovations such as 5G, AI, and IoT are rapidly driving industrial transformation and the manufacturing sector to help Thailand embrace the Industry 4.0 era."

Dr. Yan Rianto, M.Eng. Acting Deputy for Research and Innovation Infrastructure, The National Research and Innovation Agency Republic of Indonesia said that "I would like to thanks to all of you for the opportunity to attend this very prestigious event. We express our deepest appreciation to Huawei, for establishing excellent cooperation in Indonesia, particularly with BRIN."

Mr. Guo Ping, Huawei Rotating Chairman, gave the opening speech at the event, where he spoke on how COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation in Asia Pacific and expressed his strong belief in post-pandemic economic recovery and digital economic growth in the region. He stressed that "digital technology, especially 5G, cloud, and AI, will surely become a pillar for economic recovery and resilience in many countries. "

"Huawei will continue innovating and building a tech ecosystem to help the Asia Pacific region go digital faster," Mr. Guo Ping said. "We use 5G, cloud, and AI to help industries go digital and we will keep innovating our cloud and AI solutions to create steady value for local enterprises, especially SMEs. We plan to invest 100 million US dollars over the next three years to help build a startup ecosystem in the region."

At the end of his speech, Guo reiterated Huawei's commitment in the Asia Pacific region. "We believe all countries in the Asia Pacific region will succeed in their push to go digital. We will extend our roots deeper and do our part during the region's 10 golden years of digital transformation."

Mr. Worachai Bhicharnchitr, Vice Chairman of Bangkok Post Public Company Limited, said, "Having Bangkok Post, ASEAN Foundation, and Huawei hosting the three-day POWERING DIGITAL THAILAND 2022 HUAWEI CLOUD & CONNECT ASIA PACIFIC INNOVATION DAY, in conjunction with Asia Pacific Innovation Day, will allow us to delve into the practical application of technologies like Cloud, 5G, AI, and Digital Power in all industries, as well as learn how Thailand can accelerate digital transformation to unlock new potential, markets, and business models for organizations of all shapes and sizes during the post-pandemic recovery."

During this event, industry leaders and regional organizations across the Asia Pacific also shared their insights on how to build a thriving and sustainable community in the digital era.

"I would like to use this opportunity to commend Huawei and Bangkok Post for initiating the "HUAWEI CLOUD & CONNECT – Asia Pacific Innovation Day" event, which brings together government leaders, industry thought leaders, and thinktank scholars to spark new ICT innovations that can pave the way for more resilient post-COVID-19 recovery in the Asia Pacific region," said Dr. Yang Mee Eng, Executive Director, ASEAN Foundation.

Further, Dr. Le Quang Lan, Assistant Director, Head of ICT and Tourism Division, ASEAN Secretariat, emphasized that "The power of digital economy lies in its ability to enable companies to scale their business models throughout the region, and a common approach for digital transformation should be adopted throughout the Asia Pacific region. In this regard, we welcome the initiative to organize the Asia Pacific Innovation Day as hosted by the ASEAN Foundation, Bangkok Post, and Huawei."

Mr. Lin Baifeng, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, emphasized that "As one of the most populous and diverse regions in the world, Asia Pacific is marching to the forefront of the global digital landscape. With over 20 years of partnership with and contributions in the region, Huawei is committed to supporting Thailand and the region's digital vision in three key areas: Connectivity and Intelligence, Low-Carbon Development, and Digital Inclusion Initiatives."

Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., also addressed digital transformation trends and Huawei's mission in the Thai market by stating, "We are inspired to see Thailand becomes a leading digital force in the ASEAN region. Huawei will support to power a low-carbon digital Thailand through four main layers: the first is to enrich 5G adoption for ubiquitous connectivity. In 2022, Huawei will help to expand Thailand's 5G rollout and adoption in vertical industries. Second, Huawei will support Thailand to strengthen its digital platforms and data localization. Huawei Cloud is the only international cloud service provider with local data centers in the Thailand market, and our third Availability Zone is officially ready for service this November. The third layer is supporting Thailand in realizing its Carbon Neutrality 2050 roadmap with digital power innovations. Finally, we will create a thriving Innovation Ecosystem in Thailand through our 5G Ecosystem Innovation Center, Spark Program, Huawei ASEAN Academy and Digital Talent initiatives."

When discussing Thailand's low-carbon development, Mr. Abel Deng added, "Huawei is fully committed to supporting Thailand in becoming ASEAN's low-carbon leader, and we are confident in achieving this goal. We have over 30 years of experience in the power industry, with 6,000+ dedicated R&D employees in this field, and we devote nearly 15% of our total revenue to R&D every year."

Digital Power Smart Energy is one of the most exciting innovations during this event. Combined existing energy business, Huawei introduced digital power business to Thailand, which focus on developing clean energy to replace fossil fuels through digital and power electronics technology, aim to build a low carbon smart society. Huawei Digital Power business drives industries low-carbonization, electrification and intelligentalization by applying applications such as Smart PV & Battery Energy Storage, Intelligent EV Charging Network, Smart Data Center Facility and Green Site Power Facility, currently in Thailand is providing service to over 1000 customers and partners.

The POWERING DIGITAL THAILAND 2022 event showcases key technologies and innovations for industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and smart energy, which can be easily applied by Thai businesses. One exhibition highlight is Cloud Tractor Training, where visitors can experience a tractor training course enabled by a low latency 5G network and cloud rendering server. This innovation can be implemented by Thai farmers to improve and optimize their cultivation of agricultural produce.

The event is also highlighting inspiring business cases and solutions related to digital transformation, including how to develop a green, low-carbon, and open ecosystem, which is split across three areas. The first of these is 'Redefine Infrastructure', which showcases how 5G, cloud, and AI technologies can converge across all industries to unleash new value. The second area focuses on 'Industry Digital Transformation', including Smart Transportation, Smart Campus, and Smart Finance. Finally, the third area exhibits major global partners and businesses that are collaborating with Huawei to build a prosperous ecosystem for the Intelligent Era.

Another event highlight is the Intelligent World 2030 White Paper, which cites upcoming technological trends from Huawei to look out for, including Cloud, 5G Bullet Time, Cloud and 5G VR Gaming, Smart Healthcare, Smart Finance, and Smart Education. The Hands-on Lab course is also impressing visitors, where experts from Huawei Cloud provide technical and practical sessions for IT professionals, as well as skills development workshops for deploying and operating cloud computing technology. Finally, the second HUAWEI CLOUD Developer Competition in Thailand is being showcased at the event under the theme of 'Creating value for Thailand and society; for a better future for this beautiful country.'

For more information on the POWERING DIGITAL THAILAND 2022: HUAWEI CLOUD & CONNECT and ASIA PACIFIC INNOVATION DAY, please visit: https://activity.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/HCCThailand2022.html



