Huawei Pay Welcomes New Partner Aleta Planet to Provide Mobile Payment Solution for Singapore Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Pay, the mobile payment service by Huawei, today announced a new partnership with Aleta Planet and UnionPay International (UPI) to introduce the mobile payment solution combining Near Field Communication (NFC) and Quick Response Code (QR code) payments for Singapore Huawei users. Starting from now to 28 February 2021, Singapore Huawei Pay users are entitled up to eighteen per cent discount at HEYTEA with UnionPay QR Code payment.



Huawei Pay, the mobile payment service by Huawei today announced a new partnership with Aleta Planet and UnionPay International (UPI) to introduce the mobile payment solution combining Near Field Communication (NFC) and Quick Response Code (QR code) payments for Singapore Huawei users. For more information about Huawei Pay, please visit https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/huawei-wallet/

Earlier in May, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) launched the Huawei Pay in Singapore for users to enjoy secure, and convenient mobile transactions with their smart devices. Users can enable Huawei Pay by adding their bank cards to HUAWEI Wallet app and transact conveniently in-store and in-app.

Now, Huawei Pay provides further improved in-store payment experience by offering both NFC and QRC payment methods for greater flexibility. Huawei Pay users can choose to pay with either way in the retail stores.

In Asia Pacific, the Singapore-based Aleta Planet is the first FinTech partner that supports both the NFC and QR code payments via Huawei Pay. Aleta Planet is a virtual card service provider which allows users to pay, remit, and collect payments through the UnionPay network. To begin with the service, users need to download the company's "AP-1" mobile app from HUAWEI AppGallery and apply for an AP-1 virtual card entirely online. The users can then add their card to Huawei Pay and start to make cashless NFC and QR code payments at various merchant locations.

"We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Singapore's homegrown FinTech company, Aleta Planet, in providing the convenience of our Singapore users to make payment anywhere, anytime. By using Huawei Pay, the AP-1 users can handily make NFC and QR code payment, as well as enjoying a slew of exclusive privileges available. This partnership is part of Huawei's continuous efforts on optimising the mobile experience for our users," said Shane Shan, Director of Huawei Mobile Services, Asia Pacific.

UnionPay users to enjoy rewards with Huawei Pay

In celebration of the partnership, from now until 28 February 2021, Singapore Huawei Pay users will receive up to eighteen per cent discount at HEYTEA* when paying with UnionPay QR Code. The promotion redemption is limited to three redemptions per day, on a first-come, first-served basis. Singapore Huawei Pay users will also enjoy SGD$1 discount with minimum spend of SGD$2 at i.Jooz orange juice vending machines by scanning the UnionPay QR Code.

In addition, Aleta Planet's AP-1 virtual card users will be entitled to a slew of UnionPay promotions and rewards including dining and lifestyle offers as stated on the UPI website (http://www.unionpayintl.com/sg/).

For more information about Huawei Pay, please visit

https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/huawei-wallet/

*Terms and conditions apply