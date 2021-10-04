Huawei Petal Search connects Singaporean users to an abundance of local lifestyle services with new 'Nearby' feature rollout

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's mobile search engine – Petal Search, has recently introduced its innovative 'Nearby' feature to Singapore users. 'Nearby' aggregates close to 20 categories of local lifestyle services into the app, providing users with quick convenience of connecting to restaurants, properties, landmarks, attractions, events and more with a single tap.



Launched in June 2020, Petal Search is a next generation mobile search engine which enables users to find information for almost anything, including news, apps, videos and images via text, visual and voice search.

Besides the general search function, Petal Search also connects Singapore users with local services instantly through the roll out of 'Nearby' feature. Through utilising Huawei's proprietary AI and geolocation capabilities, 'Nearby' automatically gathers services and latest happenings in the users' vicinity.

For instance, if a user is looking for places to hang out with friends, simply by tapping into the Nearby's 'Restaurants' category, the app will show a list of nearby restaurants, along with their distances, ratings, average price per person, and other useful information such as whether free Wi-Fi connectivity is available.

To further enhance the user experience, Huawei's Petal Search team has been working closely with Singapore local merchants and partners to include a wide range of service categories to meet various lifestyle needs. Some of the customised 'Nearby' categories for Singapore users include:

Job Search: Partnering with job portals like GrabJobs, users can look out for employment opportunities near them, filtering by location and job type.

Skills Upgrading: The collaboration with SkillsFuture Singapore enables local users to easily navigate and search for relevant courses for personal development and skills upgrading.

Cars: Working closely with sgCarMart, users can simply snap a photo of any vehicle they would like to find out more about with their phone camera. The app will then use vision algorithms to match the images against sgCarMart's database and provide detailed search results including the car model, features, reviews and listings near the users.

Property: With 99.co as the local real estate partner, users can search to find properties for sale or rent near them, sorted by location, property type, price and even access to the latest property news.

Local Happenings and Events: It provides up-to-date quick views on local happenings such as exhibitions, art displays, theatrical play happening throughout the month.

City Services: It grants users greater convenience in accessing local city services such as Singpass, CPF accounts, taxes, and booking of public facilities at their fingertips.

COVID-19 Updates: Users can find the latest COVID-19 news and case numbers in Singapore, as well as locate the nearest vaccination clinics and centres.

Games: Users can also access to lightweight mobile games on the move without the need for additional installation.

"Petal Search's 'Nearby' feature was created to meet the needs of users accustomed to an efficient and mobile-centric lifestyle. Aiming to offer unique experiences based on different cultures and geographical markets, we will continue to roll out new categories that are attractive and relevant to users in their respective regions," said Shane Shan, the director of APAC Huawei Consumer Cloud Service.

Singapore users can download the Petal Search app from the HUAWEI AppGallery. To start the service, simply go to the 'Nearby' section on the bottom of the app's homepage and tap into the category of service needed.

To learn more about Petal Search, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/mobileservices/search/