Huawei Presents ASEAN Regional Partner JJ-LAPP with Top Awards and Strengthens Partnership

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events in the last week have marked a major leap in the re-emergence of Huawei APAC and ASEAN Foundation from the pandemic, as they were able to hold the Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022 on 19 May, and then the Singapore Partner Summit on 20 May.

Huawei APAC Digital Power Partner Summit - an annual flagship event that brings together valued partners – saw various distinguished speakers and panellists foster a dialogue around the theme "Digitalise, Transform the Present", and shed light on the growing need to drive inclusive and sustainable growth through digital innovation.

The summits concluded with a formal dinner and an awards ceremony at which JJ-LAPP, a joint venture between Jebsen & Jessen and LAPP Holding Asia, received an array of honourable awards.

First, JJ-LAPP received Huawei's 'Future Star Award'. The journey towards this achievement began in 2020 when Huawei and JJ-LAPP first partnered. They then grew to become Huawei's certified Value-Added Partner in Singapore and Indonesia in April 2021, further expanded their agreement in January 2022, and Jebsen & Jessen Group's Chairman Heinrich Jessen signed their latest Memorandum of Understanding to solidify JJ-LAPP as Huawei's ASEAN Regional Partner. The Future Star Award specifically celebrates the fact that in less than a year, JJ-LAPP (Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore) has managed to obtain 60MW orders through a committed and customer-centric team. Moreover, as a carbon-neutral company for more than 10 years, JJ-LAPP is shouldering a greater commitment to building a sustainable environment for the future generation. The Future Star Award was bestowed upon: Mr. Chang Chee Keong, General Manager, JJ-LAPP Malaysia; Mr. Torben Christensen, President Director, JJ-LAPP Indonesia; and Ms. Hanis Koh, General Manager, JJ-LAPP Singapore.

Second, Mr. Torben Christensen also received the 'Business Innovation Award', the 'Excellent Marketing Award', and the 'Excellent Case Study Sharing Awards'.

Third, Huawei's individual 'Top Seller Awards' were received by: Mr. Syarief Dananjaya, Senior Sales Engineer, JJ-LAPP Indonesia; Ms. Siow Fei Jean, Segment Head - Renewable Energy, JJ-LAPP Malaysia; and Mr. Lo Ting Kai, Sales Manager, JJ-LAPP Singapore.

Fourth, the 'Instructor Gold Award' was presented to Mr. Raja Hotmarasi, Technical Support & Engineering Manager, JJ-LAPP Indonesia, and Ms. Bethel Sanga, Segment Manager for Renewables, JJ-LAPP Philippines.

Finally, Mr. Syarief Dananjaya also received the 'Partner Competition-Solution Award', alongside Mr. Falikh Fisal, Technical Support Engineer, JJ-LAPP Malaysia, and Mr. Wildan Soefian, Service Engineer, JJ-LAPP Indonesia.

"The JJ-LAPP team deserves tremendous credit for picking up such a remarkable number of awards from Huawei today. We cherish this partnership with Huawei and are grateful for their dedicated responsiveness and extraordinary R&D-driven focus. Huawei's innovative products and supportive approach, coupled with JJ-LAPP's unique regional market coverage and can-do entrepreneurial drive, create a combined force to be reckoned with. Huawei's inverters and energy storage systems complement our solar cables, solar panels and panel mounting structures. The combined package constitutes a compelling value proposition for our customers. The new Regional Partner agreement, which we signed today, elevates our already fruitful partnership," said Heinrich Jessen, Chairman of Jebsen & Jessen Group.

Solar energy has been a key pillar of the global energy transition and has become the preferred energy source of choice due to rapid advancements in high-tech solutions that have drastically improved its accessibility, adaptability, competitive pricing, sustainability, and productivity output. The rapidly prospering partnership between Huawei International Pte. Ltd. and JJ-LAPP reflects their common goal of meeting the changing energy demands in the region through solar manufacturing and the deployment of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) technology.