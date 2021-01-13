HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei FusionSolar, the Smart PV solution from Huawei – a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, is introducing its complete integrated system for residential solar energy solution at its launch event in Ho Chi Minh City today.



Huawei Residential Smart PV Solution Supports Vietnamese Households To Optimize the Use of Solar Energy

The demand for a green and smart lifestyle has fueled the Vietnam residential solar energy market and subsequently, boost the evolving needs for smart solutions which are easier to install with advanced safety standards and long-term operability that aims for higher self-consumption. In the year 2020, Huawei has delivered a total capacity of 4.3 GW inverters in Vietnam. To further develop the market, Huawei FusionSolar launches a new range of products for a complete integrated system for Vietnamese homeowners including Smart Energy Controller SUN2000-2-5KTL-L1 and SUN2000-5-10KTL-M1, ESS (Energy Storage System) LUNA2000-5/10/15-S0 and Smart PV Optimizer SUN2000-450W-P.



Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Alen Zhang, Sales Director of Huawei FusionSolar Vietnam said: "With 30 years of expertise in digital information technology, we've incorporated many latest ICT technologies for optimal power generation, in building the foundation for solar to become the main energy source. Vietnam is a country with high solar power potential and we look forward to contributing towards greater adoption of solar energy among Vietnamese families with Huawei FusionSolar solutions".

When it comes to residential PV rooftop systems, residential installers are usually expected to provide homeowners with a robust, cost-effective, self-consumption system that remains highly efficient, flexible and easy to install, and comes with smart applications and reliable customer service. Huawei's new range of products has been developed to focus on delivering three main benefits: optimal electricity cost, active safety and better experience.

Optimal Electricity Cost

PV energy generated by solar panels meets the electricity demand of homes in the daytime, and the surplus energy generated is used to charge batteries, which then discharges to meet peak electricity consumption in the night time. In this way, residential PV systems could achieve high self-consumption levels and this is where Huawei's residential intelligent battery Smart String ESS LUNA2000-5/10/15-S0 could truly shine. Each battery pack has a built-in energy optimizer and supports independent charge and discharge management.

Active Safety

The AI-Powered Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) proactively mitigate fire risk with rapid shutdown technologies achieving zero voltage on the rooftop and zero arc risks for dual-layer protection. Huawei is the first in the industry to integrate the AI algorithm into AFCI, enabling three unique features: accurate arc fault detection via local neural network algorithm, speedy arc fault protection by inverter shutdown in 0.5s which is far below 2.5s which is stipulated in UL1699B, and pinpointing arc fault positioning, saving 80% onsite troubleshooting time and cost.

The FusionSolar inverter portfolio consists of single-phase (Smart Energy Controller SUN2000-2-5KTL-L1) and three-phase (Smart Energy Controller SUN2000-5-10KTL-M1) products, both are compatible with Huawei's SUN2000-450W-P power optimizer.

Better Experience

And lastly, the Smart PV Management System, available in both web portal and mobile application, provides real-time energy flow and energy balance readings, and PV panel-level performance management.

