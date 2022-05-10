Huawei SD-WAN Recognized as a Gartner® Peer™ Customers' Choice for Third Year in a Row

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for a third straight year. According to the Voice of the Customer report, Huawei SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars from customers across industries around the globe as of December 2021. Huawei SD-WAN is also named the "Customers' Choice" in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the same report. We think, such distinctions are a testament to the widespread endorsement of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from customers worldwide.



Huawei SD-WAN recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice

As of December 31, 2021, customers across a wide variety of industries, such as finance, manufacturing, and services, had comprehensively reviewed WAN edge infrastructure products and solutions from multiple vendors in terms of product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support.

For the first time, Gartner has categorized WAN edge infrastructure vendors into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption (X-axis) and Overall Rating (Y-axis). Huawei received 100% score in Willingness to Recommend, and scored highest overall rating of 4.9/5 stars. In our opinion, these impressive results fully demonstrate global customers' recognition of Huawei SD-WAN in terms of industry position, deployment scale, and commercial maturity.

The overall messages from customers who chose Huawei's SD-WAN solution are extremely positive. Below are some excerpts:

"We are very glad that we choose Huawei SD-WAN finally. According to the deployment result, Huawei SD-WAN can provide very secure, safe and intelligent network connection solution. Their LAN-WAN convergence management helps us reduce a lot of OPEX." — A customer in the transportation industry [1]

"Huawei SD-WAN team is very professional and quick response. Huawei SD-WAN team always can provide very quick response and good solution to me. The solution itself is very useful to view the quality of the network." — A customer in the finance industry[2]

Huawei is an established player in the SD-WAN market, having served over thousands of customers around the world, including in Italy, Spain, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and China. As of March 2022, Huawei had been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure for four consecutive years.

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure once again in 2022. This is a testament to Huawei's longstanding dedication and outstanding market performance in the SD-WAN field. We deeply appreciate the trust of all enterprise customers of our SD-WAN solution," said Tongqiang Cao, director of Huawei's SD-WAN solution. "Looking ahead, we will make continued innovation, provide faster, more stable, and smarter network connectivity, and help enterprises to accelerate digital transformation with our SD-WAN solution featuring better user experience."

For more information about Huawei's NetEngine AR routers and SD-WAN solution, visit Huawei SD-WAN website: https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/business-needs/enterprise-network/sd-wan

