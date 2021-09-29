Huawei Strengthens Contribution and Cooperation in Indonesia Cyber Security

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting cyber security knowledge sharing through the renewal of the MoU on cyber security cooperation yesterday with Indonesia's highest cyber security body National Cyber and Crypto Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (BSSN). Huawei Indonesia and BSSN sealed off a new, tripartite cooperation agreement (PKS) with Institut Teknologi Del (IT Del). The signing ceremony was witnessed by Gen. (ret.) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia (Marves), Mr. Ren Zhengfei, Huawei CEO and Founder, Mr. Jeffery Liu, Huawei Asia Pacific president, and Mr. Jacky Chen, Huawei Indonesia CEO.



Huawei renews MoU and cooperation with Indonesia’s top cyber security body

Minister Luhut also held a high-level discussion with Mr. Ren to mark a renewed collaboration and long-term commitment of the leading global ICT provider, especially in cyber security enhancement in Indonesia. Luhut praised highly Huawei to Mr. Ren. "You are lucky to have the team here for making Huawei popular and the technology has been widely used. The establishment of Huawei Academy in Indonesia and the tripartite Cooperation between Huawei, the National Cyber and Crypto Agency and IT Del, also shown Huawei commitment to not only building digital infrastructure in Indonesia, but also digital human resources development and transfer of high technology," Luhut said. "I am sure Huawei could make significant contribution to Indonesia's Green Development and Smart Future. In the next few years, digital property will be one of the most valuable assets in the next generation."

"Indonesia is a beautiful and great nation, boasting long coastal lines, a wealth of natural resources, and a wide variety of agricultural produce," Mr. Ren, spoke highly of Indonesia. He opined that besides representing a large, untapped market for Indonesian exports, China also has a few examples of utilizing technology to improve vital operations. For example, Indonesia can learn to integrate intelligence into the day-to-day running of the nation's many strategic ports and airports, or alternatively implement 5G, AI, wireless, and radar technologies to improve safety at coal mines to a substantial degree.

"Huawei thanks Indonesia for its longstanding support for our local team in the country. With the great trend towards collaboration and shared success between China and Indonesia, based on respecting each other's sovereignty integrity, political systems, and social customs, we believe that together we will lay the foundation for Indonesia's future," Mr. Ren reaffirmed.

The signing of the MoU and cooperation agreement was also attended by Lt Gen (ret.) Hinsa Siburian, BSSN chief, and Prof. Ir. Togar M. Simatupang M, Tech. Ph.D, IT Del rector.

Hinsa lauded Huawei for the close collaboration since the cooperation was inked in 2019. In his welcome remark, Mr. Jacky Chen, Huawei Indonesia CEO, said, "The renewal of the MoU marks a new milestone in our joint cyber security initiative as it will involve more universities and reach out wider public to benefit in this program." Nearly 7,000 government officials and civil servants have benefited from the collaboration between Huawei and BSSN since 2019 through various training activities, webinars and joint programs.