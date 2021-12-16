Huawei supports Thailand launch 5G Smart Hospital

BANGKOK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Siriraj Hospital, and Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. on Thursday jointly launched the "Siriraj World Class 5G Smart Hospital."



Siriraj 5G Smart Hospital Launch

This project remarks the first and largest 5G smart hospital project in Thailand and the ASEAN region. It aims to bring more efficient and convenient experience to patients by introducing technologies such as 5G, cloud, and artificial intelligence

Siriraj Hospital and Huawei will establish a Joint Innovation Lab to incubate innovative 5G applications. Currently, the two parties have started piloting 5G portable medical boxes, 5G unmanned vehicle, 5G medical carts, and 5G smart hospital beds. It is expected that 30 5G medical applications will be incubated and promoted nationwide in 2022.

General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister, addressed the national policy on 5G technology and digital economy, stating, "The Thai government understands the importance of technology, successfully drafting a plan for Digital Thailand, and today is an important first step in the utilization of digital technologies and 5G in the medical field. This will help reduce processes for medical personnel, decrease overall risk, and will improve the effectiveness and efficacy of healthcare for patients. We will use Siriraj 5G Smart Hospital as a pilot project with the aim of expanding to other hospitals in the future. We admire Siriraj Hospital and Mahidol University, and would like to thank Huawei, NBTC, private organizations, and all other partners involved in this project. We hope the project will act as a blueprint for all Smart Hospitals in Thailand going forward."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Siriraj Hospital and Huawei have established long-term cooperation in 5G technology development and application. In June 2020, Siriraj Hospital cooperated with Huawei Thailand to launch 5G self-driving vehicles for contactless delivery of medical supplies. In December 2020, Huawei signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Siriraj Hospital to accelerate the intelligent operation of Siriraj Hospital using digital technologies such as 5G.In 2020, Siriraj won the award from CommunicAsia Awards in the category of "Most Innovative 5G Trial in Asia Pacific Region."

Abel Deng, Huawei Thailand CEO, highlighted that "Huawei has collaborated with Siriraj Hospital to transform it into a world class 5G Smart Hospital, and introduced the Innovation Lab at Srisavarindira Building as part of its 5G infrastructure project for Siriraj Hospital last year. This signifies a model for upgrading Thailand's public health industry in the future and contributes to Siriraj's transition to becoming a Smart Hospital, in line with Huawei's mission to Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand."